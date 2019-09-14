Boy, 12, in critical condition after B.C. hit-and-run

One of two Friday hit-and-runs the driver is believed to be part of, Langley police say

A 12-year-old boy is clinging to life after he was hit by a suspected drunk driver in Langley, police say.

The child was struck by a dark blue Nissan Rogue on 232 Street, just north of Fraser Highway, at around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, according to Cpl. Holly Largy.

He was in critical condition with life-threatening injuries after being airlifted to hospital.

The 29-year-old female driver drove off, but was later found and arrested. A male passenger was also arrested after he allegedly tried to hide the SUV, Largy said.

Investigators believe the driver also hit an 18-year-old earlier that afternoon, near Langley Senior Secondary, just a short distance away. The teen needed medical attention, but injuries were not life-threatening.

Anyone who witnessed either collision or others involving a dark blue Nissan Rogue and has not spoken to police is asked to call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.

