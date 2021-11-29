Bowen Queen replacing Powell River Queen on Campbell River/Quadra Island route

The Bowen Queen pulls away from the Crofton dock and heads towards Salt Spring Island. The Bowen Queen will be taking over the Quadra Island/Campbell River route for the week. (Photo by Don Bodger)

BC Ferries will be swapping out the vessel on the Quadra Island – Campbell River route this week, which could cause overloads and delays.

The MV Bowen Queen will be replacing the Powell River Queen starting Monday Dec. 6, and ending Thursday Dec. 9. The Bowen Queen is a smaller vessel, which would lead to overloads and delays.

“Where possible, customers are encouraged to plan ahead and consider car-pooling, travelling outside of heavy traffic sailing times and/or arriving at the terminal early for their desired sailing,” says a release from BC Ferries.

Commercial capacity will also be reduced, with vehicles over 10,000 kg GVW restricted to the centre land only. The maximum width for overnight vehicles will be 10 feet. Also, due to the deck configurations on the vessel any vehicle taller than 6 feet 8 inches will be placed in the over height lanes.

The Bowen Queen does have washrooms, but no snack bar service will be available.

