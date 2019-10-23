The Campbell River Judo club had their depositable recycling stolen from their storage unit recently. The non-profit club uses the funds from bringing the bottles and cans in to help pay for travel expenses for their judo athletes. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror

Bottles stolen from Campbell River Judo Club

Non-profit uses recycling to pay for athlete travel expenses

The Campbell River Judo Club is crying foul after discovering the lock on their storage container cut this week and all their depositable recyclables gone.

According to committee member Kristy Masters, the storage container in Merecroft was used to store bottles and cans that club members would collect from friends and family until they were brought in for refunds. They would do about four loads a year and were coming up on a load in December, after doing one in August.

Masters estimates that each time the unit is emptied, the club makes between $1,500 and $2,000. She called the loss “detrimental.”

The non-profit uses the money collected from the deposits to help fund the travel expenses of about 30 athletes.

“They’re constantly travelling,” said Masters. “It helps out huge for the parents.”

She said the club has been storing bottles in the unit for years, but this is the first time the lock has been cut. The theft was discovered Monday by the club president, who was bringing a load of bottles to the unit. Masters said they believe the theft took place over the weekend.

She also has a load of bottles in her truck.

”Now where am I going to take them,” she said.

If you’d like to help help the club out, you can get in contact with them through their Facebook page: CR Judoclub.

RELATED: Campbell River Judo Club Christmas Market just keeps growing

RELATED: Campbell River judo competitors bring home medals

@marissatiel
marissa.tiel@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Havoc and chaos:’ Alberta separatist group gains support as Liberals re-elected
Next story
Greta Thunberg declines invitation to Victoria due to time, not ferry emissions

Just Posted

Bottles stolen from Campbell River Judo Club

Non-profit uses recycling to pay for athlete travel expenses

Remembering Mulidzas–Curtis Wilson

Community reflects on the impact of one of its best after his sudden death this weekend

Rachel Blaney ‘humbled’ as NDP incumbent earns second term

Blaney will remain MP in North Island-Powell River riding

Trudeau has won the most seats — but not a majority. What happens next?

Trudeau will have to deal with some of the implications of Monday’s result

LIVE MAP: Results in Canada’s 2019 federal election

Polls are now closed across the country

Raptors Bling: NBA champions receive their rings in pre-game ceremony

There are over 650 diamonds — at a weight of 14 carats — in the 14-karat yellow gold ring

Faster response may have prevented fatal outcome at B.C. trampoline park

Coroner’s report rules Greater Victoria father Jay Greenwood’s death accidental

100-pound pumpkin stolen a second time from B.C. business

According to security footage, a man and woman took the pumpkin on Oct. 20 at 8:20 p.m.

Greta Thunberg declines invitation to Victoria due to time, not ferry emissions

Thunberg confirmed that she will be joining a climate strike at the Vancouver Art Gallery on Friday

‘Havoc and chaos:’ Alberta separatist group gains support as Liberals re-elected

The idea is getting interest from people in Saskatchewan, Manitoba and parts of British Columbia

Feds decriminalizing drugs possible – but it’s up to Jagmeet Singh, expert says

National pharmacare was one of Singh’s most highly-touted platform policies

In the news: Wexit, Brexit and Trump sparks outrage

There’s been a surge of support for an Alberta separatist group

Jody Wilson-Raybould should use social media to amplify her voice: experts

But being an Independent has never been easy

Horvat’s hat trick lifts Canucks to 5-2 win over Red Wings

First career three-goal game for Vancouver captain

Most Read