Boost to seniors benefit this summer and beyond could cost $10.7 billion

Parliamentary budget officer is estimating the Liberals’ plan might be cheaper than anticipated

Parliamentary Budget Officer Yves Giroux waits to appear before the Commons Finance committee on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Tuesday March 10, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Parliamentary Budget Officer Yves Giroux waits to appear before the Commons Finance committee on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Tuesday March 10, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

The parliamentary budget officer is estimating the Liberals’ plan to send one-time payments this summer to seniors over 75 and then boost their old-age benefits thereafter will cost slightly less than the government estimates.

April’s budget estimated that the overall cost of the measures would amount to just over $12 billion over five years before accounting for tax revenues that will offset a small part of the overall spend.

The budget office in a report today estimates the gross cost will be closer to $10.7 billion.

The spending starts this summer with the government’s planned one-time payment of $500 in August to every senior who will be 75 and over by the summer of 2022.

And come next summer, the Liberals are also proposing a 10-per-cent boost in old age security for those over 75, which the budget estimated would provide an extra $766 in benefits to 3.3 million retirees.

The budget estimated the net cost of the measure, once accounting for extra tax revenues, at almost $10.7 billion, while the budget officer’s report puts it closer to $9.9 billion.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Seniors to receive up to $500 in promised COVID-19 emergency aid in early July

Federal PoliticsFinancesSeniors

Previous story
More bypassing AstraZeneca for 2nd COVID-19 shot after NACI advice
Next story
Keep beach fires safe: Fire Department

Just Posted

There will be a temporary, partial road closure along South Island Highway between Cherry Tree Ln. and Maryland Rd. — approximate location pictured in red — on June 24 between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Temporary, partial road closure along part of South Island Highway on Thursday

Beach fires are fun but there are several steps to ensure they are safe — including having a bucket of water on hand to put them out. Photo courtesy City of Campbell River
Keep beach fires safe: Fire Department

Area of power outage reported by BC Hydro in southwest Quadra Island, which is expected to be fixed by 10 a.m. June 23.
Power out in parts of SW Quadra

Jeff Plankenhorn, a multi-instrumentalist singer-songwriter playing in this year’s virtual Island Musicfest, at his studio in downtown Campbell River. Sean Feagan Photo / Campbell River Mirror
Multi-instrumentalist Plankenhorn sliding into MusicFest