Emergency personnel on Long Lake to retrieve a body that was found floating near the Loudon Park boathouse. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)

Body retrieved from lake in Nanaimo

Loudon Park closed, emergency personnel on scene

Emergency personnel pulled a body out of Nanaimo’s Long Lake this morning.

Nanaimo RCMP, B.C. Ambulance Service and Nanaimo Fire Rescue were called to Long Lake a little after 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, after a body was seen floating close to the Loudon Park boathouse.

“It was called in by an individual out for a walk,” said reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson. “We attended. We confirmed there was a body in the water.”

Emergency personnel boarded Nanaimo Fire Rescue’s marine response vessel at the boat ramp for the retrieval operation.

O’Brien said a mobility walker was found on shore, but police hadn’t made any connection as to whether it belonged to the person who was found deceased.

B.C. Coroners Service has been notified. Loudon Park is closed.

