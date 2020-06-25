The body of Capt. Kevin Hagen, from Nanaimo, will be returned to Vancouver Island on June 27. He was one of six who died in a helicopter crash in the Mediterranean Sea in late April. (Photo submitted)

Body of serviceman from Nanaimo, who died in helicopter crash, to be returned Saturday

Capt. Kevin Hagen was one of six who died in helicopter crash in Mediterranean Sea April 29

A Canadian Armed Forces member, originally from Vancouver Island, who died in a helicopter crash in the Mediterranean Sea in April, will see a memorial motorcade procession in Victoria this weekend.

Capt. Kevin Hagen, a Nanaimo native, was among six Armed Forces members who died when a CH-148 Cyclone helicopter crashed off the coast of Greece April 29 in a NATO training mission. His body is expected to arrive in Victoria Saturday, according to a Royal Canadian Air Force press release.

“The Hagen family will be joined by military and civilian dignitaries in a police-escorted motorcade from the Victoria International Airport to the McCall Gardens Funeral Home in Victoria,” the press release said.

Hagen’s remains were located and recovered during a joint Canadian Armed Forces and U.S. Navy search and recovery operation, which took place between May 25 and June 2, the Armed Forces previously stated. He was positively identified by the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario on June 18.

Sub-Lt. Abbigail Cowbrough, Capt. Brenden MacDonald, Sub-Lt. Matthew Pyke and Master Cpl. Matthew Cousins were the other members of the Armed Forces who died in the helicopter crash.

For more information, go here.

RELATED: Remains of Nanaimo native, involved in helicopter crash near Greece, identified

RELATED: Canadian Forces members, killed in helicopter crash, honoured at ceremony

RELATED: Nanaimo Armed Forces member presumed dead after helicopter crash in Mediterranean

More from the News Bulletin on Facebook and Twitter

Armed Forces

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
B.C. extends temporary layoff period to 24 weeks due to COVID-19 pandemic
Next story
School teacher tests positive for COVID-19 as B.C. sees two new deaths, 20 cases

Just Posted

Logger Mike now Campbell River’s public health “mask-ot”

Logger Mike has a new look for 2020. Campbell River’s larger-than-life downtown… Continue reading

B.C. reopening travel not sitting well with several First Nations

A number of safety conditions have yet to be met Indigenous leaders maintain

Children’s Health Foundation of Vancouver Island breaks ground on new home away from home in Campbell River

Children’s Health Foundation of Vancouver Island officially broke ground today on a… Continue reading

GALLERY: Community-created banners brighten Campbell River streets

Campbell River Art Council’s Banner Project hits the streets

Bald eagle drowns despite rescue efforts near Campbell River

‘It’s a sad story,’ said resident who found the older female eagle struggling in the water

School teacher tests positive for COVID-19 as B.C. sees two new deaths, 20 cases

First public school teacher to test positive with COVID-19

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways that would have… Continue reading

Mirror business directory and map

If you’d like to be added to the list, shoot us an email

NHL no longer considering Vancouver as hub city

Contingency plan for if player caught COVID-19 hit snag between league, health officials

VIDEO: Driver enters oncoming traffic, recklessly speeds through B.C. school zone

Dashcam footage was shared on Reddit Tuesday

Body of serviceman from Nanaimo, who died in helicopter crash, to be returned Saturday

Capt. Kevin Hagen was one of six who died in helicopter crash in Mediterranean Sea April 29

Police seek suspect in downtown Victoria hate crime, victim struck with bottle

Man allegedly yelled derogatory terms about victim’s sexuality during assault

MLA, B.C. ranchers call for seats at table in ongoing Aboriginal declared title land discussions

Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA Donna Barnett wants fair compensation for impacted business owners

NDP changing B.C. Hydro rules to import clean electricity

‘Lots of interest’ in developing Burrard Thermal site

Most Read