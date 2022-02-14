Body of missing Comox Valley woman located

The ongoing search for Ami Guthrie has come to a sad conclusion.

“The woman who was last seen in Courtenay on June 2, 2021 has been located and sadly, is deceased,” said the RCMP in a statement.

Criminality is not suspected in the woman’s death. The BC Coroners Service is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.

“The Comox Valley RCMP would like to thank the media and everyone who helped with the search over the last six months,” said the statement. “No further information will be released.”