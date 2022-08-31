RCMP cruiser. (Black Press file photo)

RCMP cruiser. (Black Press file photo)

Body of missing B.C. fisherman found on Fraser River in Chilliwack

Dustin Williams reported missing on Aug. 7, body recovered more than 3 weeks later

The body of a fisherman from Chehalis who went missing on the Fraser River has been found.

Dustin Williams was reported missing on Sunday, Aug. 7 and his body was recovered more than three weeks later in Chilliwack.

Shortly after 4 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29, Chilliwack RCMP were notified of the discovery of a man’s body in the Fraser River near Teathquathill Road on Shxwhá:y Village.

Police confirmed the body is that of 40-year-old Williams who was reported missing after his boat capsized in the river on Aug. 7.

When he went missing, RCMP said Williams was described as an experienced fisherman but not a strong swimmer. Mission Search and Rescue recovered his boat.

RELATED: Agassiz RCMP, SAR searching for missing fisherman following boat capsize

RELATED: Nearly two weeks on, search continues for missing Chehalis fisherman

The family of Williams has been notified and they would like to express their sincere thanks and gratitude to the many community members and first responders who participated in search efforts, Chilliwack RCMP stated in a press release. They ask for privacy now as they grieve.

– with files from Adam Louis

 

Do you have something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsFraser Rivermissing person

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Why you may see purple chairs popping up on International Overdose Awareness Day

Just Posted

Campbell River RCMP have released these surveillance photos in the hopes of identifying the man or truck pictured. Photo courtesy Campbell River RCMP
Campbell River RCMP looking for suspect in culvert pipe theft

An infrastructure project for Read Island has received funding from both the provincial and federal governments. (Google Maps)
Funding announced for Read Island infrastructure project

Daybreak Rotary of Campbell River presents Qwalayu House with a cheque for $35,000 on the anniversary of the facility’s opening. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
WATCH: Qwalayu House first anniversary celebrated

A heat warning has been issued for eastern Vancouver Island for the next two days. (File photo)
Heat warning in effect for eastern and inland Vancouver Island