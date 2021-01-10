Body of missing 16-year-old Langford teen found in Goldstream Provincial Park

Discovery made by search and rescue teams on Saturday evening

The body of missing Langford teen Andre Courtmanche, 16, was found in Goldstream Provincial Park on the evening of Jan. 9. Police do not suspect foul play and the cause of death is still under investigation. (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

The body of a missing 16-year-old Greater Victoria teen was discovered at Goldstream Provincial Park on Saturday evening.

This comes just eight days after Andre Courtemanche left his home on Jan. 1 and disappeared into the night without a cell phone and wearing a fleece jacket and hiking boots.

“Our condolences go out to Andre Courtemanche’s family who have been notified and have asked that their privacy be respected during this difficult time,” said Const. Nancy Saggar, media relations for West Shore RCMP.

“Police do not suspect foul play. The cause of death is still under investigation.”

Saturday’s discovery was made by Metchosin and Juan de Fuca Search and Rescue who were working with police to search the Langford park.

READ MORE: ‘Please come home’: Langford parents desperately search for missing teen

Andre was last seen by his parents, Glenn and Denise Courtemanche, when he left home on Jan. 1 around 7 p.m. after a family argument. When his father threatened to take away his video games, Andre told him that without them, “he would have nothing left.”

Andre struggled with depression and anxiety and had expressed thoughts of hurting himself, according to his parents.

West Shore RCMP and BC Coroners Service are completing parallel investigations to determine what happened to Courtemanche before his body was found.

ALSO READ: Missing Saanich man’s family holds out hope through Christmas

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

Goldstream Provincial ParkLangfordWestshore RCMP