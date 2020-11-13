Body of fisherman who went missing a year ago recovered from Cowichan Lake

Almost a year to the day of his disappearance, Lake Cowichan RCMP have announced they’ve found the body of Colin Court. Court was last seen fishing from his kayak on the lake. (Submitted photo)

Two days shy of exactly a year from the day he went missing, the Lake Cowichan RCMP has announced that the body of 70-year-old Colin Court has been recovered from Cowichan Lake.

Court’s remains were found by an internationally recognized underwater search and recovery team on Nov. 6, according to an RCMP news release.

Having exhausted all avenues closer to home, the Mounties had reached out to a couple from Idaho that have gained recognition over the last two decades for their dedication to recovering the bodies of drowning victims.

The divers located Court’s body under 206 feet of water near Little Shaw Creek and went back down the following day to recover it, with help from the BC RCMP Underwater Recovery Team.

“I can’t say enough about the dedication Const. Scott Monuik has put into this investigation,” said Lake Cowichan RCMP Detachment Commander Sgt. Lita Watson. “We recognize families never really have a sense of resolution until their loved one has been located. As police officers, missing persons investigations weigh heavy on us too. Const. Scott Monuik’s dedication and the great work to coordinate the recovery team to come to Lake Cowichan will allow that healing process to begin.”

An avid fly fisherman, Court is believed to have set out near Shaw Creek on Lake Cowichan the day after his 70th birthday in 2019. His overturned kayak was spotted near the shore at the far end of the lake and RCMP said a motorist located his car at Little Shaw Campground, some 15 kilometres west of the community of Youbou.

His family never gave up hope.

“It’s been hard for everyone to deal with this situation,” his son Bill Court said a month after his father’s disappearance in 2019. “But at the same time I’m very proud and lucky to have such a great and caring father that has touched many people over the years and having them come forward and saying what a great person our Dad is and all the things that he has done for people.”



