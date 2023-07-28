Investigators on scene after a body was discovered in the 200 block of Beach Drive Road in the morning hours of July 26. Steven Middleton, 33, has been identified as the man who was found dead. (Jake Romphf photo/News)

Body found in Oak Bay in suspicious death case identified as 33-year-old man

Police are asking for video as they treat Steven Middleton’s death as suspicious

Police have identified 33-year-old Steven Middleton as the man who was found dead in a waterfront area of Oak Bay on Wednesday (July 26).

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit (VIIMCU) took over the investigation in the evening after Middleton’s body was first discovered by two people walking in the 200-block of Beach Drive around 8 a.m.

The Major Crime Unit continues to investigate the circumstances of the body being found as the death is being treated as suspicious, according to a Saanich police release on Friday.

VIIMCU is asking for dashcam footage of Beach Drive from Cadboro Bay Village and Gonzales Bay, or the surrounding streets, between the hours of 10 p.m. on July 25 and 7 a.m. the next morning. Anyone with footage can share it through an evidence submission portal available here.

Saanich police added there is no information to suggest there’s a risk to the public at this time.

Anyone with information about Middleton’s activities during the week of July 24 or who may have had contact with him during that time is asked to contact the VIIMCU information line at 1-250-380-6211.

READ: Police investigate body discovered in bushes in Oak Bay (VIDEO)

oak bay

