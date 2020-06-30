Body found at bus exchange in Nanaimo, RCMP investigating

Nanaimo RCMP are investigating after a body was found by a transit supervisor at the downtown bus exchange Monday evening.
Police say the death at 1 Port Drive isn’t considered suspicious but say it is also too early in the investigation to rule out the possibility of foul play. The gender and age range of the person who died have not been determined.
“It’s skeletal remains; we don’t know how long it’s been there,” said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman.
Members of the RCMP’s tactical team are searching the area, he said, “just to see if there’s any evidence related to the investigation.”
He said B.C. Coroners Service has been notified.
