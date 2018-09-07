A body was found by someone picking blackberries in the Nunns Creek Park area yesterday. Black Press stock photo

Body discovered in Nunns Creek Park area – police

The body of a 58-year-old man was discovered behind Thrifty Foods

Police say that a 58-year-old man was found on Thursday morning in the Nunns Creek Park area of Campbell River.

Someone was collecting blackberries when they discovered the body behind Thrifty Foods, said Cpl. Ron Vlooswyck of the Campbell River RCMP.

Police responded to a report about the grim discovery at about 9:45 a.m.

Vlooswyk wouldn’t comment on the cause of death or the man’s identity, noting that next of kin are being contacted. He said the death is not considered suspicious.

He said the man may have been camping nearby. Homeless people are known to camp in the Nunns Creek Park area.

The investigation is now in the hands of the BC Coroner, Vlooswyk said.

Andy Watson, a spokesperson for the BC Coroners Service, confirmed that human remains were found in a wooded area in Campbell River on Thursday morning.

He said the BC Coroner was in the very early stages of an investigation. He wouldn’t speculate on how the man died.

