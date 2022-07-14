Two boats burned and one sank at Newcastle Marina on Thursday, July 14. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)

Two boats burned and one sank at Newcastle Marina on Thursday, July 14. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)

Boats catch fire at Nanaimo marina, man badly burned, one boat sinks

Incident happened Thursday, July 14, near Departure Bay ferry terminal

A man suffered severe burns and two boats burned in a fire at a Nanaimo marina this evening.

Emergency services were called out just after 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 14, to a boat fire at Newcastle Marina. By the time firefighters arrived at the scene, two boats were fully engulfed in flames.

Nanaimo Fire Rescue Capt. Tom Krall said one man suffered burns to 50 per cent of his body and would be transferred to a burn unit in Victoria.

One of the boats, a Bayliner, sank and Krall said Nanaimo Port Authority would be taking care of any environmental concerns.

READ ALSO: Fire damages Nanaimo football team’s practice facility and equipment

READ ALSO: Cat dies in apartment fire on Nanaimo’s Bowen Road


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Breaking Newsfire

 

Two boats burned and one sank at Newcastle Marina on Thursday, July 14. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)

Previous story
UPDATE: ‘Out of control’ Lytton wildfire grows to 75 ha

Just Posted

Campbell River flow levels will remain unchanged as BC Hydro diverts water over Elk Falls and away from the underground John Hart hydroelectric facility tunnels in order to conduct planned inspections and maintenance in august. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell river Mirror
Elk Falls water flow will increase 12-fold as BC Hydro diverts water from underground tunnels

River City Ukes is a 50+ club of ukulele players who meet and play every second Thursday. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
WATCH: Ukulele music fills Spirit Square

Mark Vonesch will be running for the Strathcona Regional District Area B (Cortes Island) director. Photo courtesy Mark Vonesch
Cortes Island director candidate wants to find common ground on issues

Canadian currency. (File photo)
North Island non-profits received $900,000 from provincial gaming grant over past year