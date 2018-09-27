A boat was ablaze at sea off the coast of Nanaimo, leading to a marine rescue of those who had been on board. CHRIS BUSH/The News Bulletin

Boat catches fire, leading to rescue at sea in Nanaimo

Emergency services responded to location near Morningside Drive at 10:25 a.m. Thursday

A boat was ablaze at sea off the coast of Nanaimo this morning, leading to a marine rescue of those who had been on board.

Canadian Coast Guard, Nanaimo Port Authority and emergency services responded to a boat fire off of Fillinger Crescent in the Hammond Bay-Neck Point area at 10:25 a.m. Thursday.

A boat was fully engulfed in flame. A witness said three people were in the water but were rescued and transported to the dock at the Pacific Biological Station, and were headed to hospital from there.

For updates, visit www.nanaimobulletin.com.

Previous story
New in-depth report sheds light on who in B.C. is dying of drug overdoses
Next story
Human remains found in Duncan

Just Posted

Campbell River School District enrolment figures up

Figures as of end of September used to set operating grant

Black Creek blaze destroys barn, kills animals

Firefighters prevented flames from spreading to nearby trees and structures – fire chief

VIDEO: Exploring virtual worlds and open oceans at the Campbell River Art Gallery

New exhibitions by Dominique Pétrin and Carly Butler on display until Nov. 10

Annual awards celebrate stewards of the environment

City of Campbell river recognizes those who go above and beyond in protecting nature

Fall Festival at Haig-Brown House fun for all ages

Celebration recognizes all things natural in our region and those who protect them

Trump dumps on Canada, says he rejected NAFTA meeting with Trudeau

Prime Minister’s Office disputed the president’s statement — insisting it did not request a meeting

Boat catches fire, leading to rescue at sea in Nanaimo

Emergency services responded to location near Morningside Drive at 10:25 a.m. Thursday

New B.C. sex doll brothel only a ‘novelty,’ prof says

Vancouver company’s dolls more akin to ‘a very expensive fleshlight,’ according to UBC author

Texting is just as hurtful as face-to-face convos, says new study

A new study from UBC Okanagan says texting can have harmful effects.

New in-depth report sheds light on who in B.C. is dying of drug overdoses

Coroner’s report includes information such as marital status, employment status and housing situation

B.C. carbon tax now costs more than natural gas it is charged on

Price slump continues as hopes raised for LNG exports

Philpott defends Indigenous healing lodges amid controversy over Stafford killer

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer joined Stafford’s father expressing outrage over decision

New Amazon warehouse will bring 700 jobs to B.C.

450,000 square foot facility to be built on Tsawwassen First Nation lands

Christine Blasey Ford steps into spotlight to detail assault allegations

Blasey Ford described receiving outpouring of support from people ‘in every state of this country’

Most Read