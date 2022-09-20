VicPD traced a trail of blood across Esquimalt in an hours-long search for a person in significant physical and mental distress that ended in downtown Victoria on Saturday (Sept. 17). (Black Press Media file photo)

Blood trail prompts search through Esquimalt into Victoria

Person found in serious physical, mental distress after long police search

Victoria police found a person in serious physical and psychological distress, ending an hours-long search spurred by the discovery of a pool of blood in Esquimalt.

At around 8:45 a.m. on Saturday (Sept. 17), police were called to a bus stop after a passerby discovered a large pool of blood along the 1200-block of Esquimalt Road.

Once on the scene, officers discovered a trail of blood extending through the neighbourhood. Worried that someone may be suffering from life-threatening injuries, police launched an extensive search after confirmation that no one with related injuries was in hospital.

Officers with VicPD’s forensic identification section and staff with the community engagement division also responded.

On foot and in vehicles, police traced the trail for over two kilometres across Esquimalt and into downtown Victoria. Officers discovered bloodied clothing at one location along the trail, in addition to several scenes with large amounts of blood.

An officer with VicPD’s Esquimalt division obtained surveillance footage that showed a person in the 1200-block of Esquimalt Road with an untreated injury the previous evening. A still picture of the person was then circulated to officers in the department.

Just minutes later, a patrol officer in downtown Victoria spotted a person matching the picture. Upon approaching the individual, police discovered that they were in physical and mental distress, citing untreated injuries related to a medical condition that had resulted in significant blood loss.

After refusing medical treatment, the individual was apprehended under the Mental Health Act and taken to hospital.

The investigation indicates that the injuries sustained were the result of a medical condition and not criminal activity, according to a police report.

