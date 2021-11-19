Blaney sworn in for third term as Member of Parliament in North Island-Powell River riding

‘It is such an honour to be given this responsibility’

The NDP’s Rachel Blaney was officially sworn in today (Nov. 18) as Member of Parliament for the North Island-Powell River riding.

The small ceremony was attended by Blaney’s husband Darren and her two sons as she took the oath of office and signed the Test Roll for a third term following her re-election back in September.

“It is such an honour to be given this responsibility and trust again by the people of North Island-Powell River,” Blaney said in a statement to media, “especially during this time when our communities are facing so many critical challenges.”

Blaney, along with Leader Jagmeet Singh and their 23 fellow NDP MPs have identified pandemic recovery, climate change, and housing as top priorities for the 44th Canadian Parliament, which is set to begin on November 22.

“We’re seeing low-income seniors and parents getting cut off from their critical benefits now because they received support during the worst days of the pandemic. And this is happening while housing continues to get harder to find, people are being displaced and uprooted by extreme weather events, and communities continue to face COVID-19 outbreaks,” added Blaney. “Now more than ever, Canadians need the government to get to work and to provide help for the people and small businesses in our communities.”

