Biologist discovers ‘pocket wetlands’ at Campbell River development

The discovery of wetlands on a Campbell River property slated for development may put a damper on things.

In March, biologist Michele Jones walked the property at 1650 Galerno Road in Campbell River. She discovered what she called “pocket wetlands” that flow into Simms Creek, also on the property. The property is currently slated for development by WestUrban, whose plans are to build three apartment buildings for market housing. However, the development also got the attention of neighbours for whom the property has acted like a park and has provided a wildlife corridor. The neighbours formed a group called Save Simms Creek to help raise awareness of the project and to ask Campbell River city council to reconsider the development application.

Since the pocket wetlands flow into the fish-bearing Simms Creek, they fall under the provincial Riparian Area Protection Regulations (RAPR), which exist to protect conditions that are vital to maintaining stream health and productivity. Jones said that due to dry conditions when the original reports were made, the surface flow was not present.

“I had seen reports already. So I had an idea of what was originally found. So when I went out we found two additional wetlands. Under the riparian area protection (regulations), any wetland that is connected by surface water to fish habitat is then protected,” she said. “Wetlands are interesting … They can dry out, but they have to be wet long enough for the soils to change and the plants to change.”

Jones said that depending on the time of year, the channels that connect wetlands to creeks can be almost impossible to see. These areas in question also grow tall canary grass, which can hide channels even more.

“I’m not faulting the biologists. Many developers want this assessment done now and it doesn’t matter what time of year it is,” she said. “They went out, I believe, in September which last year was super dry. if you have really tall grass and you have dry wetlands those channels may have been obscured by that grass. They may not have seen the channels.”

Under the RAPR developers cannot disturb or harm fish habitat. Jones said that that means that the plan for the property will have to be modified to protect the newly-identified wetlands. City of Campbell River director of development services Ian Buck said that there has been no decision on the development, and that the city is “following our normal process and assessing the information as it comes in. No decisions have been made.

“The province has to review their assessments for following proper methodology and whatnot related to stream site setbacks and anything that is connected to a stream, which includes wetlands that are connected by surface flow. That review is also ongoing,” Buck said.

Buck also said that he was informed WestUrban had gone out to tender to hire a biologist to update the report. The Mirror has reached out to WestUrban for comment on this project.

