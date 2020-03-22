The Campbell River RCMP are asking for the public’s help following a bike theft from the Eagles Hall overnight on March 20. Image provided

Bikes stolen from Eagles Hall Friday night

Storage shed also damaged during theft

Campbell River RCMP are looking for the community’s help after thieves targeted the Eagles Hall bike shed Friday night.

The theft happened sometime after 6 p.m. March 20 but before 8 a.m. March 21.

Several bikes were removed from the shed, which was significantly damaged after the individuals failed to break in through the building’s attic and instead punched through a steel door to enter the shed.

RELATED: RCMP hand out more than 60 tickets during traffic enforcement blitz

Const. Maury Tyre called it a “foolish crime.”

“The Eagles are a non-profit community organization that use the salvaged bikes in their bike shed to help fund their operations and to help people who are less fortunate,” he said. “The thieves did significant damage to the building, which now the organization must pay to repair.”

RELATED: Campbell River RCMP launching online crime reporting system

Maury said the individuals left “presents behind for the police, which may eventually lead to their identification.”

In the meantime, police are hoping that someone in the area saw or heard something and are asking anyone with information about the theft to call them at 250-286-6221.

Campbell River

