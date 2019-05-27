Organizers said that 79 people turned out for a Bike to Work and School kickoff event in Willow Point on Monday. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror

Bike to Work and School week kicks off in Campbell River

Cycling a growing movement in Campbell River, says event organizer

Dozens of riders young and old got into the saddle Monday morning as part of Bike to Work and School Week.

The week-long series of events got started in Willow Point, where cyclists gathered outside the CBI Health Centre for breakfast and prizes.

“It’s just a growing movement,” said Jill Brocklehurst-Booth, secretary of the local organizing committee for GoByBike BC. “People are realizing that getting on your bike and being outdoors is worth it for your own health, but also worth it for the environment.”

She said cycling also helps to connect people in a community.

“When you’re biking past somebody on the road, you can actually say hi,” she said. “If you’re driving past somebody on the road, you’re in your own little world.”

Organizers said there were 79 people at the kickoff on Monday morning. Events are planned throughout the week, with details available at https://www.biketowork.ca/campbell-river.

