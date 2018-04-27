B.C. cyclist’s bike dragged several blocks after hit and run

Cyclist’s bike dragged underneath van after driver suffers ‘medical crisis’

An eye witness described the scene as “scary” after seeing a bike dragging underneath a moving van along Victoria’s waterfront.

Cyclist Holly Peterson saw a white van drag the wheel-less pedal bike underneath it before being boxed in by two other vehicles, but not before leaving the wheels of the bike behind it.

Police confirmed there had been a hit and run near Bushby St. when the driver of the van suffered a medical crisis. The driver then continued another six blocks until he was eventually stopped near Cook St.

“Two cars had like boxed him in so he couldn’t get away and there were wheels several metres behind him kinda dragging on the road,” Peterson said. “And we thought the bike had fallen off the rack of a neighbouring car. But what had happened was someone got hit over here and there was a hit and run and he managed to get all the way to Beacon Hill Park.”

Both the driver of the van and the injured cyclist were both taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, where they remained Friday morning.

“We saw a bike frame just being dragged underneath the van and it was really scary…we went by four bends of the road and found out that he had been hit way back here,” Peterson said. “It was insane it was like a kilometre at least.”

arnold.lim@blackpress.ca

Previous story
Korean leaders pledge denuclearization in historic meeting
Next story
World needs to be ‘careful’ about Korean peace deal, says Canadian minister

Just Posted

16 temperature records broken around B.C. on Thursday

Agassiz broke a record that goes back more than 100 years

Nursing graduates coming to work at Comox Valley, Campbell River hospitals

Twenty-two casual and temporary nurses will be hired

Campbell River tattoo shop does flash tattoo fundraiser for the John Howard Society

Blade and Sparrow Tattoo recently hosted a fundraiser for the Foundry, Campbell… Continue reading

Sea Cadets celebrate 100 years of service, leadership, mentorship and community volunteering

Commanding officer of Campbell River corps to retire, thanks city for its support

Strathcona Community Health Network launches wide-reaching, in-depth housing study

Before the housing crisis can be dealt with, we have to know the reasons behind it, says coordinator

VIDEO: John Hart Dam replacement project edging closer to completion

BC Hydro has released its sixth in a series of video updates… Continue reading

Korean leaders pledge denuclearization in historic meeting

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in

Sexual harassment allegations against TVO host unsubstantiated: investigation

An independent investigation has cleared TVO host Steve Paikin of sexual harassment allegations

World needs to be ‘careful’ about Korean peace deal, says Canadian minister

Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland said that no one should expect a formal end to hostilities to happen quickly

Eight women and two men killed in Toronto van attack: coroner

10 people were killed on Monday after a man in a van mowed down dozens of people

Former B.C. housing minister denies rumours he’s eyeing Surrey mayor’s chair

Langley MLA Rich Coleman says he ‘got a kick’ out of rumours

B.C. cyclist’s bike dragged several blocks after hit and run

Cyclist’s bike dragged underneath van after driver suffers ‘medical crisis’

B.C. tech giant to be the next dragon on Dragons’ Den

Kelowna’s Lane Merrifield is the new dragon on CBC’s Dragons’ Den

Mint employee fired after 2 kg of gold found missing from Ottawa facility

Spokeswoman Alison Crawford says the gold, worth about $110,000 at current prices

Most Read