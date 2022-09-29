Big Rock Boat Ramp, parking lot to be closed part of next week

City clearing sediment that has built up since ramp opened four years ago

The Big Rock Boat Ramp will be closed from Oct. 3 to 5 so sediment can be cleared. Campbell River Mirror file photo

The Big Rock Boat Ramp and parking lot will be closed from Oct. 3 to 5 for maintenance.

City crews will be relocating gravel sediment that has built up over the past four years. The small parking lot immediately north of the boat ramp will also be closed on Oct. 1 and 2 to allow for site preparations. There will be some work on the south side beach area those days as well, but that will not interfere with the south part of the parking lot.

Signs have been placed at the Big Rock Boat Ramp parking lot to notify the public of the closure and information will also be posted on social media.

