The Big Rock Boat Ramp will be closed from Oct. 3 to 5 so sediment can be cleared. Campbell River Mirror file photo

The Big Rock Boat Ramp will be closed from Oct. 3 to 5 so sediment can be cleared. Campbell River Mirror file photo

Big Rock Boat Ramp, parking lot to be closed part of next week

City clearing sediment that has built up since ramp opened four years ago

The Big Rock Boat Ramp and parking lot will be closed from Oct. 3 to 5 for maintenance.

City crews will be relocating gravel sediment that has built up over the past four years. The small parking lot immediately north of the boat ramp will also be closed on Oct. 1 and 2 to allow for site preparations. There will be some work on the south side beach area those days as well, but that will not interfere with the south part of the parking lot.

Signs have been placed at the Big Rock Boat Ramp parking lot to notify the public of the closure and information will also be posted on social media.

RELATED: Drivers being warned of paving work around Big Rock Boat Ramp

Phase 1 of Big Rock Boat Ramp upgrades complete and ramp open


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell River

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Gas hits unprecedented $2.399 per litre in parts of Metro Vancouver
Next story
Nanaimo supermarket closes for the night following threat

Just Posted

The Big Rock Boat Ramp will be closed from Oct. 3 to 5 so sediment can be cleared. Campbell River Mirror file photo
Big Rock Boat Ramp, parking lot to be closed part of next week

Campbell River residents can learn about Medical Assistance in Dying in a webinar lecture on Oct. 4. Photo supplied by Alzheimer Society of B.C.
Campbell River residents get chance to learn about Medical Assistance in Dying

Zeballos, which was threatened in 2018 by a wildfire, was without a fire department for the summer. The department was reinstated on Sept. 27, 2022. Campbell River Mirror file photo
Zeballos reinstates volunteer fire department

Two helicopters were deployed to a fire just north of Campbell River on Sept. 27. Photo courtesy Dean Anderson
Helicopter response needed for Elk Falls fire

Pop-up banner image