Biden suggests nutrition labels on front of food products to improve health.

On Sept. 27, the White House announced that the FDA will look into a new food labelling system.

The administration hopes that the proposed front-of-package labelling approach will help shift the U.S. healthcare system away from just treating disease to preventing it. It would aim “to help consumers, particularly those with lower nutrition literacy, quickly and easily identify foods that are part of a healthy eating pattern.”

The Joe Biden administration said it would also suggest an update to the criteria by which food can be deemed “healthy” on food packaging.

In May, Biden set a goal to eradicate hunger and increase healthy eating and exercise by 2030. Food access and affordability are also top priorities. According to the Department of Agriculture, SNAP will begin supplying an extra $26 a month per person on average on Oct. 1.

The White House also seeks to increase access to free, healthy school meals for 9 million more kids by 2032.

Reports say that the White House is preparing to host its first Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health in more than 50 years on Sept. 28.

