VANCOUVER ISLAND GOOGLE IMAGES PHOTO The new maintenance contracts for all service areas require higher standards and a more proactive approach when a severe weather event occurs.

Better road conditions coming to North Island

The North Island contract has been awarded to Mainroad North Island Contracting LP.

A new maintenance contract has been awarded to ensure better highway conditions for North Island drivers.

For Service Area 03, which covers the areas of the Comox Valley, Campbell River and Port Hardy, the contract has been awarded to Mainroad North Island Contracting LP.

The contract has a 10-year term and an optional five-year extension. It is set to begin on Sept. 1, 2018, the day after the existing contract expires.

The new maintenance contracts for all service areas require higher standards and a more proactive approach when a severe weather event occurs. Here are some of the biggest improvements over the most recent contracts:

* Return Highway 19, Highway 4 and other Class A winter highways to bare pavement within 24 hours of a severe weather event. The previous standard was 48 hours at temperatures of -9 C or warmer.

* Expanded sweeping along cycling routes.

* Increased communication with the public to rapidly changing road conditions during severe weather events and other incidents affecting travel on B.C. roads.

* When a weather event is forecasted to occur, increase the patrol frequency to four hours in anticipation of the weather event. The previous standard was 24 hours.

Twenty-six of the 28 maintenance contracts in the province will be tendered and awarded in 2018 and 2019, through a staggered open-bidding process.

Quick Facts:

* Private contractors maintain nearly 47,000 kilometres of road and 2,800 bridges in some of the most challenging terrain in Canada.

* Crews apply 750,000 tonnes of winter abrasives and 100,000 tonnes of salt to over 1.2 million kilometres of highways annually throughout B.C.

* The value of these 28 highway maintenance agreements totals approximately $400 million annually.

Learn More:

For more information on the ministry’s highway maintenance contract renewal program, go to: www.gov.bc.ca/highwaymaintenancerenewal

– news release from Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure

Previous story
Bus ridership on B.C.’s Highway of Tears more than doubles

Just Posted

Better road conditions coming to North Island

The North Island contract has been awarded to Mainroad North Island Contracting LP.

Campbell River is the 44th most dangerous place in Canada, according to Maclean’s magazine

Campbell River is the 44th most dangerous place in Canada, according to… Continue reading

Campbell River store raises cash and supplies for Zeballos emergency workers

Event raises more than $600, along with shelves of food and bottled water

Outlook good in Zeballos, but higher winds could stoke fires across North Island

Firefighters to rappel into bluffs around Zeballos to plan ground attack

Residents identified new water source for rural area south of Campbell River

ADRRA will present findings at meeting in Oyster River on Aug. 29

Museum at Campbell River using puppets to teach history to kids

Story of Japanese connections is added to the repertoire this summer

Bus ridership on B.C.’s Highway of Tears more than doubles

Eighteen women have been murdered or have disappeared along Highway 16 and its feeder routes since the 1970s

B.C. mom releases never-before-seen photos of daughter in hopes of finding her

Kim Rogelstad has been missing since May 2007, last seen in the Coquitlam area

Robin Leach of ‘Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous’ dies

He showcased a world of champagne wishes and caviar dreams in the 80’s and 90’s

Police unknowingly help B.C. man break up with girlfriend

Shuswap man issues complaint that provides woman with a relationship surprise

Air clears in some parts of B.C. while other areas socked in by smoke

Air quaility and fire risks threaten some regions of B.C.

Volunteers collect supplies for evacuees displaced by B.C. wildfires

The Postmen have been delivering donated items to evacuation centres for those hit hardest by fires

Investigators look to identify woman found dead near Boston Bar

A woman was found dead just off Highway 1, 10 kilometres north of Boston Bar Wednesday evening

B.C. mom fights to get back kids abducted to Lebanon by their dad

Shelley Beyak of Abbotsford says she will do all it takes to see her two children back in her arms

Most Read