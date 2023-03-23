Beijing says it has nothing to say about ongoing allegations that China has meddled in Canadian affairs, including about a Liberal MP resigning from the party Wednesday night. Provincial Liberal candidate Han Dong celebrates with supporters while taking part in a rally in Toronto on Thursday, May 22, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Beijing denies meddling after MP Han Dong’s resignation from Liberal caucus

‘We have no interest in and will not interfere in Canada’s internal affairs’

Beijing says it has nothing to say about ongoing allegations that China has meddled in Canadian affairs, including those regarding a member of Parliament who has left the Liberal caucus.

Han Dong is now sitting as an Independent as the Liberal government has a rapporteur investigate claims of Chinese interference, including allegations the Toronto MP willingly received electoral support through Chinese officials.

Dong resigned from the Liberal caucus Wednesday night after Global News, citing unnamed security sources, published a report alleging that he spoke about Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig with a Chinese diplomat in Toronto in February 2021.

The MP says he met with the diplomat but disputes any suggestion that he urged China to delay releasing the two Canadian men, who by that point had been detained for more than two years.

Dong told the House of Commons he would defend himself “against these absolutely untrue claims” and that he did nothing to cause Spavor and Kovrig any harm.

Asked about Dong’s resignation at a press conference today in Beijing, a spokesman for the Chinese foreign ministry says “the Canadian side may be in a better position” to comment, and that “China opposes interference in other countries’ internal affairs.”

He adds that this applies to broader allegations about Chinese interference.

“We have no interest in and will not interfere in Canada’s internal affairs,” Wang Wenbin said in the official English transcript. “There should be no irresponsible comments on this.”

China’s detention of the men who became known around the world as the “two Michaels” occurred in apparent retaliation for the December 2018 arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver on a U.S. extradition warrant.

Beijing has insisted the cases are not linked, despite a close alignment in the timing of each being detained and then released the same day in September 2021.

READ MORE: Special watchdog to oversee foreign interference investigations: PM Trudeau

ChinaFederal Politics

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. teen publishes book about loss to help others her age process grief
Next story
No red carpet: French unrest impacts King Charles III’s trip

Just Posted

Members of the Campbellton Neighbourhood Association worked with city workers to plant 11 Douglas firs in the Kingfisher Creek watershed on Wednesday, March 16, 2023. Photo contributed
Trees lost from floatplane monument yield firs for Kingfisher watershed rehab

Cortes Island Firefighters Association received funding for training and equipment. File photo/Campbell River Mirror
Strathcona Region receives over $350,000 from province for public safety, environment non-profits

BC Hydro is set to commence a 15-day fish migration and spawning flow down Elk Falls Canyon to benefit steelhead beginning march 30, 2023. BC Hydro photo
March inflows into Campbell River reservoirs currently second lowest in 60 years

Doug Waller, Radio controlled car enthusiast shows a bit of his collection off. Waller is organizing a race this Saturday in Campbell River. (Photo Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror)
Campbell River man wants others to join in his R/C racing fun