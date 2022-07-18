Beer, pizza, fruit: PM Trudeau does the Okanagan

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stopped in the Okanagan for the day

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau landed in the sunny Okanagan on Monday, July 18, for several photo opportunities, a beer and a bag of B.C.’s best fruit.

Starting the day out at the BGC Okanagan in Lake Country, Trudeau then made his way into Kelowna where he toured the B.C. Tree Fruits Cooperative. The purpose of the trip was to take photos and meet those working and living in the region, which is actually what the PM did shaking hands and snapping pictures along the way.

While in the city’s north end, Trudeau couldn’t resist Red Bird’s newly renovated brewery. According to co-owner of Red Bird Perry Mayfield, the Prime Minister had a North End IPA, one of the brewery’s famous forno oven pizzas and left repping a shirt.

He also made time to have a photo with the Red Bird team.

Trudeau snaps a photo with the Red Bird team. (Red Bird)

Trudeau snaps a photo with the Red Bird team. (Red Bird)

Red Bird Brewing finished its renovations this spring which includes an indoor and outdoor stage, which will be the set for NestFest Aug. 4-6.

From there Trudeau picked some cherries at the Lutz family farm on Hillborn Street in Summerland. He met with orchardist Derek Lutz and talked about farming in the Okanagan. He didn’t take questions from reporters but did stop for more photos.

The last time Trudeau was in the Okanagan was in 2018 for B.C. Day in Penticton, and before that, he was in Kelowna in 2017 for a citizenship ceremony.

Trudeau meets with Red Bird Brewing co-owner Adam Semeniuk. (Red Bird)

Trudeau meets with Red Bird Brewing co-owner Adam Semeniuk. (Red Bird)

READ MORE: New operating rooms at Kelowna General Hospital

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of KelownaJustin TrudeauOkanaganSummerland

Previous story
Woman testifies she felt ‘very violated’ after alleged sex assault by former Canuck Jake Virtanen
Next story
B.C. woman becomes the first Canadian to create a fully digital legal will

Just Posted

Three cyclists navigate Sutil Point Road on Cortes Island in a Google Streetview image from 2011. Photo courtesy Google Maps
Most Cortes Islanders drive, but those surveyed would use active transportation if infrastructure was there — report

Parker Bell (right) backchecking in a game against the Seattle Thunderbirds on Nov. 5, 2021. (Photos courtesy of the Tri-City Americans/ Scott Butner)
Campbell River’s Parker Bell selected by the Calgary Flames in the NHL Draft

The Campbell River Art Gallery is partnering with Highway 19 Concert Society to bring Harbour City Swing and the Mahogany Swing Band for a live swing dance event in Spirit Square this Thursday, July 21. Photo contributed
Swing into Summer at Spirit Square with the Campbell River Art Gallery’s Live Swing Dance Event

Beech Street in downtown Campbell River will receive upgrades of its above and below ground infrastructure and other features. Photo by Sean Feagan/Campbell River Mirror.
Beech Street upgrades pushed back to spring 2023