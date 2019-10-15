VIDEO: Bear spies on cyclists riding by on Campbell River street

Riders seem unaware the bruin is mere feet away on the side of the road

A black bear shows keen interest in two bike riders approaching on their bicycles on McPhedran Road in Campbell River on Monday. Image taken from video shot by Matthew Epp.

Kelly Beck was facetiming with her granddaughter on Monday afternoon when she and Matthew Epp noticed a bear sitting in the grass and bushes across the road from their house.

Watching from the front room window on McPhedran Road, Epp decided that Beck’s granddaughter might like to see a video of the black bear across the street and started the camera rolling. As they were filming the bear, two cyclists rode by within a few feet of it. It’s hard to tell if they were aware of it but the bear certainly was aware of them; it stood up on its hind legs as they approached. The cyclists continued without mishap.

Epp says the incident serves as a good warning to be vigilant outdoors these days. There have been many bear sightings around town as the animals seek out food sources before winter sets in.

