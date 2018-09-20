A Campbell River family’s doorbell camera caught this midnight visitor checking out their front porch on Sept. 15. See the video at www.campbellrivermirror.com

Bear makes midnight front porch visit in Campbell River

A black bear paid a Campbell River family a midnight visit last Saturday, sauntering up to their front deck and standing up to sniff their front door.

The short visit was caught on a doorbell camera that the family had installed in their home on a wooded lot near a greenbelt in the south end of the city.

The bear strolls up to the covered deck and sniffs along a rail then rises up on its hind legs and inspects the top of the door before dropping to all fours and then wandering off the porch. The camera records constantly but when there is an event – such as a noise or movement – it sends the homeowner an alert. In this case the camera was triggered by the curious bruin.

Update: Search called off for missing plane between Edmonton and Chilliwack

