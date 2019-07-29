A break in a sanitary line on July 22 resulted in raw sewage reaching Simms Creek, according to the city. A sign turning people away from the area is shown on July 29, 2019. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River beach closed following sewage spill

Rupture was responded to immediately, says city; public asked to stay away from beach

Raw sewage ended up on the beach around Simms Creek following a sewer pipe rupture last week, according to the city.

The aging pipe broke after Wacor, the contractor working on the Highway 19A sewer upgrade project, “inadvertently made contact with (an) old sanitary line,” said Drew Hadfield, the city’s director of operations.

“On Monday, July 22, there was a break in the old asbestos cement sewer pipe on Highway 19A, near the bottom of Rockland Road, following construction work in the area,” Hadfield said in an email.

“The break was responded to immediately and repaired within two and half hours,” he said. “Unfortunately this resulted in a spill lasting about 30 minutes.”

READ MORE: Campbell River students learn about cycle of life during coho fry release

READ MORE: Campbell River students and Greenways Land Trust take on invasive species

He said that appropriate authorities were notified and that environmental professionals are assessing the situation.

The public is asked to stay away from the beach at the mouth of Simms Creek, which is a salmon-bearing urban creek, until monitoring confirms there is no public health risk. Signs were erected at the beach turning people away from the area.

Hadfield noted the ruptured pipe is part of the infrastructure currently being replaced.

“The sensitivity of the pipe highlights the need for its replacement,” he said.

@davidgordonkoch
david.koch@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Pilot was among victims in float plane crash near Port Hardy, sister confirms

Just Posted

Campbell River beach closed following sewage spill

Rupture was responded to immediately, says city; public asked to stay away from beach

Campbell River Bantam A Tyees book ticket to Provincials

PeeWee A and Mosquito AA Tyees also clinch berths to battle the best in B.C.

Attempts to disentangle humpback off north Vancouver Island fail

PHI, regularly seen in the Campbell River area, was last spotted heading north from Port Hardy

Injured hiker rescued near Golden Hinde in Strathcona Provincial Park

Campbell River SAR praise man’s wilderness preparedness

Campbell River Cricket Club rises from the ashes

CRCC battles to victory during first match in over five years

UPDATE: ‘Thorough, exhaustive’ search of York Landing yields no signs of B.C. fugitives

Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky have been on the run for seven days

VIDEO: Some of the salmon trapped at Big Bar slide heading to lab for conservation project

Sockeye to be transported to Chilliwack in oxygenated holding tanks for a pilot enhancement project

SPCA gives warning after husky ‘nearly dies’ from THC overdose

Bear has recovered but cannabis can be very toxic to animals

Man allegedly sets fire to South Okanagan RCMP detachment with officers inside

An Osoyoos man is charged with arson following a fire at the Osoyoos RCMP detachment July 25.

Pilot was among victims in float plane crash near Port Hardy, sister confirms

Al McBain’s sister found out Sunday after returning from a camping trip

B.C. murder suspect’s father reveals details of troubled life in book

Alan Schmegelsky, the father of 18-year-old Bryer Schmegelsky, sent a book to reporters this week titled ‘Red Flagged’

‘Very much on edge:’ Manitoba Indigenous chief talks about search for B.C. murder suspects

Twp people matching the description of Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod were spotted near the York Landing dump

Cougar not a fan of Metallica, B.C. woman discovers

Tune from playlist clears the path while walking her dog on a logging road

Obama was born at B.C. Hospital, conspiracy theorists say

Don’t believe everything you read on the internet

Most Read