During winter months, Mainroad Contracting crews patrol Island highways 24/7, as well as applying brine and de-icing salt. Black Press file photo

Be prepared for the unpredictability of fall and winter weather, North Island highway contractor says

Shift into winter and slow down

Everyone needs to prepared for the unpredictability of fall and winter weather, don’t wait until weather conditions deteriorate. the contractor responsible for maintaining North Island highways says

Whether you’re driving across town, or across the province, it’s important that you and your vehicle are prepared for winter driving conditions, a press release from Mainroad says.

Conditions change. So should your speed. Shift into winter and slow down. During winter, road conditions change fast. The posted speed limit is the maximum speed under ideal driving conditions.

RELATED: Nearly half of B.C. drivers nervous in winter conditions: BCAA

So, when the winter weather hits, slow down and increase your following distance. Look ahead and keep at least four seconds between you and the vehicle in front. This will allow room if you need to brake suddenly on a slippery surface. Even the most experienced drivers can’t predict how their vehicle will react in rain, snow or on ice, Mainroad says.

Prepare your vehicle for winter driving. Here’s what you can do to get your vehicle winter ready:

• Every year give your vehicle a pre-season maintenance check-up. Check your battery, fluids, wipers, lights, brakes and heating.

• Make sure your vehicle is equipped with a first-aid and winter survival kit.

• Install a set of four matched winter tires. Winter tires with the three-peaked mountain and snowflake symbol offer the best traction for faster stopping time and shorter stopping distance in cold weather, snow, rain and on ice. All-season tires with the M+S (Mud and Snow) symbol offer better traction than summer tires and meet the minimum legal requirement for a winter tire. But, in severe winter conditions, they are less effective than the three-peaked mountain and snowflake tires.

Prepare yourself for winter driving:

• Know how to drive for the conditions before you get behind the wheel. Even the most experienced drivers can’t predict how their vehicle will react in rain, snow or on ice.

• Slow down to match road conditions. The posted speed limit is the maximum speed under ideal driving conditions.

• Maintain a safe following distance. Look ahead and keep at least four seconds of distance between you and the car in front.

• Know how to brake safely and get out of a skid.

• Know before you go. If you have to travel, Shift into Winter and always check weather and travel conditions before heading out at DriveBC.ca. If the conditions are bad or worsening, avoid travelling. Even an hour or two can make a difference.

If you have to travel follow these safe driving tips:

1. Make sure your vehicle is winter ready

2. Take the safest route

3. Give yourself extra time to get to your destination

4. Tell someone where you’re going and when you expect to arrive

5. If you get stuck, stay with your vehicle

If you see an issue on North Island Highways, report it, 24 hours a day, to 1-877-215-7122.

RELATED: B.C. raising highway maintenance standards for winter driving

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
‘No excitement at all’ as oilpatch interest wanes for drilling rights auctions
Next story
Competition bureau has plan to lower cell phone bills across Canada

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Campbell River Killer Whales welcome Island clubs for first home swim meet of the season

More than 150 swimmers attend CRKW Winter Classic at Strathcona Gardens

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney selected as NDP party whip

Saturday, while attending the BC NDP convention in Victoria, federal NDP leader… Continue reading

Mosaic Forest Management announces forestry shutdown

Thousands of forestry workers in Coastal B.C. will be affected by ‘curtailment’

Campbell River Mountie who had gun pointed at head recognized for valour

Two other local police receive Awards for Meritorious Service

Tallest building in Campbell River gets development approval

Council still ‘very concerned’ about impact of densification on traffic in the area

Grocery-carrying robots are coming. Do we need them?

Tech industry analysts are already declaring the Gita as doomed to fail

Murder trial for man charged in Burnaby girl’s death set for September 2020

Ibrahim Ali has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Marrisa Shen

International student identified as Surrey murder victim by Indian media

The victim is reportedly 21-year-old Prabhleen Kaur Matharu

Competition bureau has plan to lower cell phone bills across Canada

In areas where the big three – Telus, Bell and Rogers – have a monopoly, prices are higher

‘No excitement at all’ as oilpatch interest wanes for drilling rights auctions

Sales of Crown drilling rights have fallen off dramatically in B.C., Alberta and Saskatchewan this year

Ottawa to argue appeal of tribunal order to compensate First Nations children

Assembly of First Nations estimated that 54,000 children and payment would exceed $2 billion

Growing population, declining mortgage rates speed up B.C. housing recovery

The average value of a home in B.C. dropped 2.4 per cent in 2019 to $522,000

Coulson Aviation sends helicopters to Chile, Australia to fight wildfires

Chile’s president meets Canadian crew to say thank you

Blue Bombers beat Tiger-Cats 33-12 to win 107th Grey Cup

Andrew Harris leads Winnipeg to first title since 1990

Most Read