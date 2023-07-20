A fire on Chilliwack Lake Road, as it began Thursday afternoon. (Gena Phillips/Submitted)

A fire on Chilliwack Lake Road, as it began Thursday afternoon. (Gena Phillips/Submitted)

BC Wildfire responding with air support to out-of-control fire in Chilliwack

Chilliwack Lake Road closed as crews battle blaze that started late Thursday afternoon

BC Wildfire Service is attacking an out-of-control wildfire in Chilliwack Thursday evening.

The fire began in the afternoon on Chilliwack Lake Road and quickly grew in size. The road was closed to allow fire crews access, and BC Wildfire Service was brought in to drop water on the blaze.

As of 8:15 p.m., officials were reporting that the fire was no longer growing.

“Fire Department and BC Wildfire Service ground crews continue to contain this fire from the ground. Crews will remain on scene for the next several hours to monitor the fire and ensure hot spots are out,” an update on the City of Chilliwack website stated.

A previous statement at 7:20 p.m. read:

“The Chilliwack Fire Department and BC Wildfire Service are responding to a report of a wildfire at the 46100 block of Chilliwack Lake Road. Crews are working to access the fire. Due to the smoke, residents in the area are advised to stay indoors and keep doors and windows closed. No evacuations are being considered at this time. Updates will be provided as information becomes available.”

This is a developing story.

Crews are on scene Thursday evening (July 20) after a fire broke out in Chilliwack. (Facebook)

