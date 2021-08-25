Campfire 2020 (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

Campfire 2020 (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

BC Wildfire issues plea after dozens of campfires reported in Coastal Fire Centre

Campfires are banned everywhere in B.C. except for the Northwest Fire Centre and Haida Gwaii

The BC Wildfire Service is urging individuals to respect the campfire ban after dozens of them were reported in the Coastal Fire Centre over the past several days.

Campfires have been banned everywhere in B.C. except for the Northwest Fire Centre and Haida Gwaii since June due to the dry weather and increasing fire activity. That includes the Coastal Fire Centre, where the Mt. Hayes wildfire recently sparked fear in Ladysmith residents on Vancouver Island.

Overall, B.C. has had 1,555 fires so far this year and while the majority have been in the Kamloops and Southeast Fire Centres, the Coastal Fire Centre has had 197 so far.

“The fire danger in many parts of the centre is still high or extreme, meaning that fires can start easily and spread more quickly than under normal conditions,” the BC Wildfire said in a social media post.

“Beyond the direct damage that can be done by an escaped campfire, preventable wildfires on the Coast divert resources that would otherwise be used to support harder hit communities in the Interior.”

Tens of thousands of people have been put on evacuation order or alert and in late June, the entire community of Lytton burned to the ground.

PHOTOS: Before and after the blaze that destroyed the Village of Lytton

The fire for violating the campfire ban is $1,150, payable by everyone around the blaze. If the campfire starts a forest fire, the fine can go as high as $100,000 to $1 million and result in a one-year prison sentence.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021

Previous story
Yukon to end COVID-19 state of emergency, warns of Delta threat
Next story
Evacuation orders and alerts drop in B.C. as number of wildfires holds steady

Just Posted

Island Generation, a 275-megawatt natural gas-fired power plant in Campbell River. Photo courtesy Capital Power.
BC Hydro planning future without Vancouver Island’s largest gas fired power plant

Ahren Rankin makes his way up one of the bouldering routes at On The Rocks Climbing Gym. (Ronan O’Doherty/ Campbell River Mirror)
Reach new heights at Campbell River climbing gym

A group of Tyee Club members and guests fishing from rowboats in the Tyee Pool. File photo.
Local First Nation leaders affirm right to Food, Social and Ceremonial (FSC) harvest in Tyee Pool

Campbell River RCMP have receive multiple complains in August 2021 of a new internet extortion scheme. Pixabay image
Lurid online schemes used to blackmail Campbell River residents