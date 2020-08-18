BC Transit to hand out face coverings in Campbell River

Masks will be mandatory for passengers on public transit beginning August 24

Masks will be mandatory for passengers on BC Transit from August 24. (BC Transit/Facebook)

BC Transit is making sure that Campbell Riverites have no excuse to not have masks on buses.

On Thursday, Aug. 20, masks will be handed out to passengers in the Campbell River Transit system at two locations – the Community Centre and the Highway 19A/Erickson Exchange – between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m.

BC Transit and TransLink announced earlier this month that effective Aug.24, face coverings will be mandatory on all public transits in the province.

Children under the age of five and anyone who can’t wear a face mask or covering due to a medical condition or disability which inhibits the ability to wear a mask will be exempt from the policy.

Similarly, employees working behind a physical barrier or in areas not accessible to the public will also be exempt and so will police or first responders in the event of an emergency.

While face coverings are mandatory, the policy is an educational step without enforcement. The educational position is aligned with TransLink and other transit agencies in Canada.

BC Transit will also be handing out masks in various other transit systems on Vancouver Island, such as Victoria, Comox and Cowichan among others.

