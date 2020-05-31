BC Transit rate change, embarking rules shift into action June 1

Starting June 1, BC Transit users will be required to enter the bus via its front doors and start paying the new fares in Campbell River, B.C. (File photo)

Starting Monday, BC Transit users in Campbell River will have a new travel experience. Front-door loading and fare collection will begin once again on June 1, after being paused since mid-March for the COVID-19 pandemic.

BC Transit is installing a temporary vinyl panel on buses without a full driver door to allow for physical distancing.

In addition to these changes, Campbell River transit users will have a fare change on June 1. It was initially planned for April, but with a change in operating procedures during the pandemic, the fare change was delayed.

According to BC Transit, the last fare change in Campbell River was in 2012.

Some users will be paying more for a one-way trip, while others will pay less.

You can see a list of all the fares here.

Day passes will also be available on buses in the area. Coined DayPASS by BC Transit, the passes will be available exclusively from bus drivers for $4 or two bus tickets. With the addition of the day pass, transfers no longer be available.

