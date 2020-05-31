Starting June 1, BC Transit users will be required to enter the bus via its front doors and start paying the new fares in Campbell River, B.C. (File photo)

BC Transit rate change, embarking rules shift into action June 1

Campbell River transit system getting a new day pass

Starting Monday, BC Transit users in Campbell River will have a new travel experience. Front-door loading and fare collection will begin once again on June 1, after being paused since mid-March for the COVID-19 pandemic.

BC Transit is installing a temporary vinyl panel on buses without a full driver door to allow for physical distancing.

In addition to these changes, Campbell River transit users will have a fare change on June 1. It was initially planned for April, but with a change in operating procedures during the pandemic, the fare change was delayed.

RELATED: Rate changes coming to Campbell River transit system in April

According to BC Transit, the last fare change in Campbell River was in 2012.

Some users will be paying more for a one-way trip, while others will pay less.

You can see a list of all the fares here.

Day passes will also be available on buses in the area. Coined DayPASS by BC Transit, the passes will be available exclusively from bus drivers for $4 or two bus tickets. With the addition of the day pass, transfers no longer be available.

RELATED: BC Transit reinstates fares, front-door loading in June

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

BC TransitCampbell River

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Protesters rally against anti-black, Indigenous racism in Toronto

Just Posted

BC Transit rate change, embarking rules shift into action June 1

Campbell River transit system getting a new day pass

Bride thankful ailing stepdad was able to walk her down the aisle

Ceremony held amidst pandemic in order to fulfill bride’s wish to have stepdad give her away

B.C. aquaculture farm’s employees sweat it out to raise funds for food banks

For every five minutes of exercise recorded, Cermaq Canada is donating a dollar to local food banks in communities they operate

Province pays $4.08 million for hotel to house fire victims

The Government of B.C. has purchased a new building to help people… Continue reading

Destination Campbell River relieved after receiving $65,400 provincial grant

The grant will help cover the peak-season operational losses during May to October and help in recovery efforts

QUIZ: Test your knowledge of the world of summer sports

In a typical year, there are plenty of summer sporting events and tournaments held across Canada

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways that would have… Continue reading

Mirror business directory and map

If you’d like to be added to the list, shoot us an email

Protesters rally against anti-black, Indigenous racism in Toronto

Police estimated the crowd to be between 3,500 and 4,000 and said there was no violence

Feds earmark $1.5M to support recovery of B.C., Indigenous tourism

B.C. money will be split between Vancouver Island and Indigenous tourism

‘We’re sick of it’: Anger over police killings shatters U.S.

Tens of thousands marched to protest the death of George Floyd

Surrey mayor’s party under fire for ‘sickening’ tweet accusing northern B.C. RCMP of murder

Mayor Doug McCallum says tweet, Facebook post ‘sent out by unauthorized person’

Father’s Day Walk Run for prostate cancer will be virtual event this year throughout B.C.

The annual fundraiser for Prostate Cancer Foundation BC has brought in $2.5 million since 1999

Dr. Bonnie Henry announces official ban on overnight kids’ camps this summer

New ban comes after talking with other provincial health officials across the country, Henry says

Most Read