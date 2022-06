Most Campbell River routes to include free fares on holiday

BC Transit will provide free fares on Canada Day in Campbell River. Photo, BC Transit

To help people celebrate Canada Day this year, BC Transit will be offering free trips in and around Campbell River.

In order to get people to and from festivities safely, BC Transit will have free fares on routes 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, and 7.

For specifics, see BC Transit’s website, which has a full updated schedule for July 1.

marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com

Canada DayTransit