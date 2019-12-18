BC Transit modifies Campbell River bus schedule for the holidays

Free fare, security guards on busses after 6:35 p.m. on New Year’s Eve

BC Transit is modifying its Campbell River schedule over the holidays. Photo by BC Transit

BC Transit will have a modified schedule in Campbell River over the holidays.

Public busses won’t be running on Christmas Day, Boxing Day or New Year’s Day. Transit will run on its normal schedule on Christmas Eve, and between Dec. 27 and 30, as well as Jan. 1.

On New Year’s Eve, BC Transit will have regular service throughout the day and free evening service from 6:35 p.m. until 3:10 a.m. All of the free evening busses will have a “Safety Net Security Guard” on board, their holiday service schedule says.

For more information on the holiday schedule and free service on after 6:3p p.m. on New Year’s Eve, visit bctransit.com.