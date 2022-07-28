Macy the kitten is recovering from an amputation of her leg at the Williams Lake SPCA after she was found injured alongside the highway. (SPCA photo)

Macy the kitten is recovering from an amputation of her leg at the Williams Lake SPCA after she was found injured alongside the highway. (SPCA photo)

BC SPCA seeks help for amputee kitten in Williams Lake

Macy the kitten is recovering after she was found along highway with shattered hip

  • Jul. 28, 2022 10:46 a.m.
  • News

The BC SPCA is hoping you can help Macy, a feral kitten found on the side of the highway near Williams Lake by a good Samaritan.

“The good Samaritan was driving home when she noticed a ‘lump’ on the white line on the edge of the road,” said Liz Dighton, manager, BC SPCA Williams Lake and district. “She wasn’t sure what it was but when she turned around to check she found the helpless kitten. She wrapped her up in a towel, placed her on the passenger seat and reached out to her daughter to help her find the closest veterinary clinic.”

When Macy arrived at the clinic, she was examined and it was determined that she had a broken femur that most likely came from being hit or run over by a vehicle. “The break was so severe amputation was the only option,” said Dighton. “She also had internal parasites but was in overall good health.”

Macy is currently recovering from her surgery at the BC SPCA and will be placed with a foster to continue her healing.

“Macy hisses when she first sees you but she quickly relaxes and becomes a friendly, sweet girl once she knows you are willing to pet her and stroke her head,” according to Dighton. “Back scratches and chin rubs turn her into a purr machine. She just loves it when people spend time with her.”

In addition to her surgery, Macy will require weeks of on-going care at the BC SPCA as well as vaccinations, de-worming, and pain control.

She will also be spayed and once she has recovered she will be available for adoption.

The BC SPCA is asking anyone who would like to help support Macy and other animals’ recoveries to please visit: medical.spca.bc.ca.

Read more: Injured cat abandoned at Chilcotin transfer station recovering at Williams Lake SPCA


ruth.lloyd@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BCSPCACaribooCatsWilliams Lake

Previous story
Fill your pack with snacks, scientists need to know how neat B.C. nature is
Next story
Project tracking COVID-19 in Canadian long-term care paused due to lack of data

Just Posted

The Kusha’s backyard at Camp 5: Jenny Fossum, Pat Baynon, Margaret Laird, and Gertie Kusha in the Kusha’s backyard at Bloedel, Stewart and Welch Camp 5. Photo courtesy Museum at Campbell River.
Memories of Camp 5 – lunch, life and love in Campbell River area logging camps

Canadian Blood Services is asking Campbell Riverites to book an appointment this long weekend to donate blood at an upcoming blood donor clinic. Black Press file photo
Long weekend heroes needed in Campbell River to donate blood and plasma

The Splash Park near the Sportsplex. (Photo by Binny Paul/Campbell River Mirror)
City of Campbell River extends outdoor pool, splash park hours to help residents deal with heat

Indigenous hip-hop artist Dakota Bear plays Spirit Square July 28. Photo contributed
The voice and strength of Dakota Bear’s Hip-Hop artistry at Spirit Square Thursday, July 28