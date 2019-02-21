(Facebook)

BC SPCA investigates Okanagan woman with prior animal abuse convictions

BC SPCA is investigating a property near Vernon

With a history of animal abuse dating back to 2009, a Vernon area woman is again being investigated by the BC SPCA after concerns of emaciated farm animals on her property.

Carla Christman pleaded guilty to one count of failing to provide necessities for animals in 2012. At the time she had been facing a number of charges including causing animals to be in distress, causing unnecessary pain and suffering to an animal, assaulting a peace officer and wilfully resisting or obstructing a peace officer.

The remainder of the charges were stayed.

In 2009, BC SPCA had discovered 28 thin and emaciated horses languishing with untreated injuries on a property outside of Vernon; along with 39 terrier mix dog and puppies and four cats inside an unventilated area. One pig and one llama were also taken from Christman’s property.

READ MORE: Guilty plea entered in animal cruelty case

Christman was given a suspended sentence and placed probation for two years.

Now, social media posts is full of concern for animals currently on the same property allegedly still owned by Christman.

Brenda Tonasket-Conn posted that she regularly drives up to the property on Irish Creek Road to check on the horses.

“One of these skinny mares has a foal that is nursing on her, OMG! The cow has a horn that is dangerously close to its eye, poor thing,” she wrote online.

She then pleaded with the public to call the BC SPCA cruelty hotline and report the abuse.

Lorie Chortyk with the BC SPCA explained they are giving the owner the opportunity to rectify a situation first.

“Orders for changes have been issued and the situation is being monitored by our constables,” she stated.

Currently, Christman is not in violation of any of the court orders that were a result of the 2009 case, according to the BC SPCA.

“If we have to seize animals again and charges are approved, the courts would take into consideration her past conviction and plea,” explained Chorrtyk. “However, as substantial time has passed since the last infraction, we do not have much leverage under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act to shorten the ‘reasonable time’ that is required to provide an owner.”

If the animals on Christman property meet the definition of distress and steps are not taken to rectify this, further action will be taken, which could include, but not limited to, seizure and recommendation of charges.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

(Facebook)

(Facebook)

Previous story
Man wanted for sex trafficking, confinement may be heading to B.C.
Next story
Risk of ‘deadly avalanches’ leads to warning for B.C.’s south coast

Just Posted

Federal fisheries minister calls for precautionary approach to fish farming

Government still reviewing Federal Court’s decision on PRV – Wilkinson

Risk of ‘deadly avalanches’ leads to warning for B.C.’s south coast

Weak layer of snow on Vancouver Island, Lower Mainland could trigger an avalanche

Healthier snacks coming to City of Campbell River facilities

City in the process of replacing high-sugar and high-fat snacks and beverages in vending machines

Families learn to navigate the perils of the Internet

Speaker talks to Campbell River kids, parents about staying safe in a social media world

‘Priceless’ hat stolen from Indigenous art store in Campbell River during break-in

Ernie Smith, co-owner of Awatin Aboriginal Art, looking for help in recovering stolen hat

Sell regulated heroin to curb B.C.’s overdose problem: report

B.C. Centre on Substance Use points to organized crime and money-laundering as contributing factors

Man charged in stabbing of woman, off-duty cop outside B.C. elementary school

Manoj George, 49, is facing two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of assault with a weapon after the incident on Wednesday, Feb. 20.

Why do zebras have stripes? Perhaps to dazzle away flies

Researchers from University of Bristol look into why zebras have stripes

Poll: More voters believe Canada doing worse under Trudeau government

22 per cent believed the country is doing better and 27 per cent said things are the same

HBC shuttering Home Outfitters across Canada

North America’s oldest retailer is revamping its various stores to improve profitability

BC SPCA investigates Okanagan woman with prior animal abuse convictions

BC SPCA is investigating a property near Vernon

Man wanted for sex trafficking, confinement may be heading to B.C.

Kevin Myrthil, 26, is also accused of assault on a 19-year-old woman at an Edmonton hotel

Parksville council won’t ban single-use plastic bags

Politicians vote 6-1 against proposed bylaw

B.C. Speaker Darryl Plecas resumes battle with suspended staff

Committee meets at B.C. legislature to consider new allegations

Most Read