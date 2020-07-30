A delivery van loaded with pet food made a delivery to Port Hardy in May. ( Photo by BC SPCA Campbell River Branch/Facebook)

BC SPCA extends food bank services to remote communities on northern Vancouver Island

The organization’s branch in Campbell River has been coordinating deliveries

After the onset of COVID-19, staff and volunteers from British Columbia Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (BC SPCA) have been delivering food for vulnerable animals and people in remote communities on North Vancouver Island.

Campbell River’s branch has been at the forefront, coordinating the distribution of pet food to these communities.

Recently, in partnership with the Society of Saint Vincent De Paul, BC SPCA volunteers made a delivery to a remote community located three hours away from Campbell River.

“We are ensuring that food donated to our food bank program is going to animals who need it the most, including many remote communities that may not have the same access to services,” said Stephanie Arkwright, branch manager at the BC SPCA in Campbell River.

The branch is the northernmost location for the organization on Vancouver island. Many remote communities have had trouble accessing pet food at a reasonable cost due to the pandemic.

Moreover, since a lot of people do not have access to reliable transportation to get them to Campbell River, it has been ca challenge for pet guardians in these remote communities said Paul Bertrand, a longtime BC SPCA volunteer.

The Campbell River branch also provides food directly to pet guardians in need at their facility in adherence to physical distancing guidelines. People who are looking for support are encouraged to contact the Campbell River SPCA at 250-287-7766.

READ ALSO: SPCA investigating after ‘emaciated’ moose euthanized at B.C. zoo

READ ALSO: BC SPCA launches ‘No Hot Pet’ campaign to keep animals safe

SPCA

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Colourful hot air balloon makes unexpected landing at Okanagan business
Next story
VIDEO: B.C. transplant recipient meets family of late donor after 17 years

Just Posted

VIDEO: Strathcona Park cougar sighting caps off gruelling trip for backpacking duo

Animal startled while drinking out of Buttle Lake

Coalition to End Homelessness asks SRD to find a way to hold public hearings

Letter describes postponing public hearings until September as ‘unfathomable’

Campbell River fire deparment joins in tribute to fallen Sproat Lake firefighter

Sproat Lake firefighter remembered as ‘very nice gentleman’ with extensive fire service experience

Want to explore Campbell River like a local? There’s an app for that

Discover Campbell River launches new tourism app: The Campbell River Collection

Over 2,000 pounds of food donated at Campbell River Cram-A-Cruiser event

Community made over $1,000 in monetary donations as well to Campbell River food bank

B.C. records 29 more COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

Five people are battling the disease in hospital

UPDATED: Who’s open for business? Find out with our interactive map

Want to be included? Send us an email

Non-resident travel to Haida Gwaii shut down amid COVID outbreak

Province will enforce travel restrictions from islands and mainland

DFO will not lay charges against Texan who snatched baby seal in Port McNeill

Public education about marine mammal safety better route, DFO says

CBSA cracks down on U.S. travellers heading for Alaska then staying in B.C.

U.S. travellers approved to enter Canada will have a deadline to return back over border

B.C. tackles wildfire prediction, new strategies to respond

Interior universities team up to gather, model data

85% of B.C. wildfires since April have been human-caused

August is usually the hottest month of the year – bringing with it most of B.C.’s wildfires

COVID-19: Minimum income for farm tax status waived in B.C.

B.C. Liberals want to allow food sale from home kitchens

‘Dangerous game’ on rail line killed Surrey teen in 2018: B.C. coroner

Jack Stroud, 15, died on July 4, 2018 after being struck by a train

Most Read