BC SPCA extends food bank services to remote communities on northern Vancouver Island

A delivery van loaded with pet food made a delivery to Port Hardy in May. ( Photo by BC SPCA Campbell River Branch/Facebook)

After the onset of COVID-19, staff and volunteers from British Columbia Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (BC SPCA) have been delivering food for vulnerable animals and people in remote communities on North Vancouver Island.

Campbell River’s branch has been at the forefront, coordinating the distribution of pet food to these communities.

Recently, in partnership with the Society of Saint Vincent De Paul, BC SPCA volunteers made a delivery to a remote community located three hours away from Campbell River.

“We are ensuring that food donated to our food bank program is going to animals who need it the most, including many remote communities that may not have the same access to services,” said Stephanie Arkwright, branch manager at the BC SPCA in Campbell River.

The branch is the northernmost location for the organization on Vancouver island. Many remote communities have had trouble accessing pet food at a reasonable cost due to the pandemic.

Moreover, since a lot of people do not have access to reliable transportation to get them to Campbell River, it has been ca challenge for pet guardians in these remote communities said Paul Bertrand, a longtime BC SPCA volunteer.

The Campbell River branch also provides food directly to pet guardians in need at their facility in adherence to physical distancing guidelines. People who are looking for support are encouraged to contact the Campbell River SPCA at 250-287-7766.

