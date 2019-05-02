The safest way to transport animals is in a secured crate in a truck box. (BC SPCA)

BC SPCA: Don’t drive with pets in the back of your truck

Society says the safest way to transport your furry friends is in a secured crate

Pets love to get to the beach as much as their owners during the summer, but the BC SPCA is reminding the public to secure their animals in the vehicle while driving.

“This time of year, we start to see more people taking their pets, particularly dogs, with them on road trips or camping. We recommend that pets are kept inside the vehicle in a secured crate or restrained with a dog seatbelt,” said Lorie Chortyk, the SPCA’s general manager, communications.

Drivers can be distracted by untrained pets. Pets can also be launched from the vehicle if it crashes, and cause injuries not only to themselves, but to other people in the car.

RELATED: Keep your pets safe while driving

Dogs also tied up with ropes or ties can accidentally hang themselves.

Weather can also play a part. Depending on if it’s too hot or too cold, pets can suffer from heatstroke or hypothermia.

According to the SPCA, the safest way a pet can be transported is in a secured crate in the centre of a truck box or short leads cross-tied to a harness.

Section 72 of the B.C. Motor Vehicle Act and Section 9.3 of B.C. Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act makes it illegal to transport unsecured pets in the back of a pickup truck.

“If you see a dog that is unattached in the back of a pickup truck, call 911 to report the license plate number, make and model of the vehicle and provide a description of the dog,” said Chortyk.

brendan.jure@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canadians struggle to distinguish between real and fake news: survey
Next story
CMHC says overall housing market no longer highly vulnerable after prices ease

Just Posted

Campbell River drag strip proponents worried facility will now be built elsewhere

After the city announced it won’t be at the airport, facility could end up on South Island

Quesnel man leaves six kids behind after Port Hardy logging incident

RCMP have concluded review, WorkSafe BC continues investigation

Campbell River and remote communities plan for wildfires amid mounting anxiety

‘We only have one exit,’ says Darren Blaney, chief of Homalco First Nation

Fire displaces resident from mobile home in Campbell River

Fire started on stovetop before spreading to wall, cabinets and ceiling, says fire chief

School board chair weighs in on logo change discussion

Campbell River district has used the same logo for 40 years

VIDEO: 4 pups of endangered species of wolf born at Chicago zoo

The wolves have over the years been driven to the brink of extinction by hunting

Relatives to launch private search for plane missing in B.C. since 2017

Kamloops pilot Alex Simons and his girlfriend Sydney Robillard, of Lethbridge, Alta.

Eating your placenta can do more harm than good: B.C. study

Celebrities like Mayim Bialik, Blac Chyne, and Hilary Duff have all spoken highly of placentophagy

Corkscrew roller coaster at Playland comes to a permanent halt

The ride is being sold to make way for an expansion of the park

BC SPCA: Don’t drive with pets in the back of your truck

Society says the safest way to transport your furry friends is in a secured crate

MRI diagnostic scans increasing with night-time operations in B.C.

Procedures double for Northern Health, improving for Fraser, Island

Dog people tend to sing more, while cat people are more talkative with their pets new study finds

Pets also weigh heavily into the financial decisions of their owners

IIO say police shot man, woman at March 29 Surrey standoff

The Independent Investigation Office continues its investigation

B.C. to run another test of national emergency alert system

Radios, TVs and compatible wireless devices will get shrill alert sound on May 8

Most Read