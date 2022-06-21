B.C. Seniors Advocate Isobel Mackenzie. (B.C. government)

BC Seniors Advocate to hold Town Hall in Campbell River

Isobel Mackenzie wants to hear from seniors, families and others who live in the Campbell River area

Everyone is invited to the Campbell River Seniors’ Centre, 1434 Ironwood Rd. (next to Thriftys in Ironwood Commons) on July 6 from 11 a.m. to noon, for a Town Hall Meeting on seniors’ needs and issues.

BC Seniors Advocate Isobel Mackenzie wants to hear from seniors, their loved ones and others who live in the Campbell River area. You are invited to share what is working and not working for seniors in this community.

Mackenzie will also discuss the role of the Office of the Seniors Advocate, outline concerns she is hearing from seniors throughout B.C., current and recent studies of seniors’ issues undertaken by her Office, and other matters of interest. Attendees are invited to participate in a question and discussion about what matters to them.

For more information, please contact: marycatherinew@uwbc.ca or call 1-250-591-7691.

