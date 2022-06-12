Kevin Falcon addresses the crowd after being elected leader of the British Columbia Liberal Party in Vancouver, on Saturday, February 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Kevin Falcon addresses the crowd after being elected leader of the British Columbia Liberal Party in Vancouver, on Saturday, February 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

BC Liberals vote to begin name change consultations at Penticton convention

Change part of new leader Kevin Falcon’s plans ahead of 2024 election

British Columbia’s Liberal party says its delegates have voted to begin a process to potentially change the party name.

This comes as about 800 members gathered at a convention in Penticton this weekend to welcome new leader Kevin Falcon and map strategy ahead of the scheduled fall 2024 provincial election.

Falcon, who won the leadership race earlier this year, says in a release that the party’s name “must be one that reflects a diverse and inclusive big-tent coalition.”

He says every member will have the chance to vote on a new proposed name or to keep the current one by the end of the year.

The party says it plans to appoint an executive to form a name change committee.

The B.C. Liberals are not affiliated with the federal Liberal party and have described themselves as a “made-in-B.C. free enterprise coalition.”

The Canadian Press

READ ALSO: Kevin Falcon wins B.C. Liberal leadership race

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC LiberalsBC politicsBritish Columbia

Previous story
One dead, two injured after explosion, fire in downtown Vancouver hotel: officials
Next story
Rebuild of Lytton, B.C., after devastating wildfire to begin by September: minister

Just Posted

Sophie O’Brien and Mack Punter run between Gold River and the Strathcona Park Lodge on Buttle Lake on June 5. Photo courtesy Sophie O’Brien
Run WYLD fundraiser takes inspiration from youth heading to camp this year

B.C. Supreme Court and Court of Appeal in Vancouver. Black Press file photo
Judge allows third-party claim in Strathcona Park Lodge lawsuit

Rich Dodson, Kim Berly, and Ronnie King were one of Canada’s top bands in the 1970s. Contributed photo
Stampeders ready to rock their way through B.C.

Kwakwaka’wakw artist and Hereditary Chief G̱ixkastallasame-gi, or Cecil Dawson will be leading a guided tour of his show Cecil Dawson: Standing in the Gap on June 25. Photo courtesy Museum at Campbell River
Kwakwaka’wakw artist Cecil Dawson to lead guided tour of Standing in the Gap show at Museum at Campbell River