Chelsa Meadus, BC Liberal candidate for the riding of Maple Ridge-Mission, listens to Leader Andrew Wilkinson, as he addresses the topic of drug addiction during a campaign stop in Pitt Meadows on Thursday. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

BC Liberal Leader talks drug addiction in the Lower Mainland

Drug addiction and public safety a top priority says Andrew Wilkinson

BC Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson addressed the issue of drug addiction and public safety today during a campaign stop in Pitt Meadows.

Saying this would be one of the top priorities for his party, he didn’t mention exactly how the BC Liberals plan to tackle the problem.

Flanked by Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows candidate Cheryl Ashlie and Chelsa Meadus, candidate for Maple Ridge-Mission, Wilkinson started by acknowledging the record number of people in the province who have died from a drug overdose this year.

As of the end of July the number of deaths from illicit drugs in B.C. topped 900.

Wilkinson said not enough is being done to combat the problem.

“We’ve seen the ravages of drug addiction and the people who suffer from drug addiction right here in Maple Ridge. The NDP’s approach has basically been to provide nothing more than a roof over people’s heads,” said Wilkinson outside The Pitt Meadows Seniors Activity Centre along 119B Avenue.

RELATED: Fatal overdoses continue to spike in B.C. as July sees 175 illicit drug deaths

“It’s warehousing people. It doesn’t work,” he said.

Wilkinson talked about needing more effective approaches to deal with the issues related to people suffering from drug addiction.

“If it’s your sister, your mother, your daughter, you would want something to be done to assist a person with drug addiction to get off the drugs,” continued Wilkinson.

RELATED: Maple Ridge overdoses spike in first half of 2020

“We also need to talk about prevention because not nearly enough is being done in that regard,” he said, adding he would have more to say about that next week.

Wilkinson concluded by saying in order to prevent the harm you’ve got to treat the cause, which he said, applies to people with drug addiction, homelessness and to the level of growing crime in the province.

Wilkinson’s visit came on the heals of BC NDP Leader John Horgan, who was at the CEED Centre earlier in the day to announce his promise of more $10 per day child care spaces aimed at benefiting middle and low-income families.

Wilkinson has been critical of Horgan calling a snap election in the middle of a pandemic, calling it a “power grab”.

 

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC politicsBC Votes 2020Pitt Meadows

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

BC Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson talks about drug addiction during a campaign stop in Pitt Meadows Thursday afternoon. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

BC Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson talks about drug addiction during a campaign stop in Pitt Meadows Thursday afternoon. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

Previous story
Local councils important, Horgan says as municipal conference ends

Just Posted

Facey nominated as BC Liberal candidate for the North Island riding

Liberal candidate Norm Facey has a background in forestry and manufacturing.

Neighbours concerned about proposed apartment complex on Island Highway

City says it’s early in the process, still, and residents will ‘absolutely’ have their concerns heard

NDP critic accuses federal Liberals of ignoring veterans

The Trudeau Liberals have made a lot of empty promises in their… Continue reading

Tour de Rock rolls through Campbell River

Rain and pandemic not enough to stop ride

Art+Earth Festival gets growing this weekend

Find out what events are in-person and what’s happening online

148 new COVID cases, 2 deaths in B.C. as Dr. Henry clarifies school exposure protocols

There are 1,371 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C.

UPDATED: Who’s open for business? Find out with our interactive map

Want to be included? Send us an email

BC Liberal Leader talks drug addiction in the Lower Mainland

Drug addiction and public safety a top priority says Andrew Wilkinson

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Island Corridor Foundation launches survey on importance of Vancouver Island rail

“ICF remains 100 per cent committed to the restoration of full rail service on Vancouver Island”

Island RCMP remind drivers not to text after 19 tickets handed out in 90 minutes

The $368 fines were handed out Tuesday on Norwell Drive and Old Island Highway in Nanaimo

Vanderhoof’s Brian Frenkel takes on top job in tough times

We can get through this, new local government leader says

Three years for serial bank robber who hit southern Vancouver Island branch

Lucas Bradwell was wanted for robberies in Abbotsford, Sidney and Vancouver

Most Read