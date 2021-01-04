The power utility is advising anglers to be cautious in the Campbell River, below the John Hart generating station, from Jan. 1 to Feb. 15. Photo by Alistair Taylor – Campbell River Mirror

The power utility is advising anglers to be cautious in the Campbell River, below the John Hart generating station, from Jan. 1 to Feb. 15. Photo by Alistair Taylor – Campbell River Mirror

BC Hydro warns of fluctuating river levels in Campbell River until Feb. 15

Reservoir levels approaching full with recent rains

BC Hydro is warning Campbell River users of river flow fluctuations until Feb. 15.

Anglers entering the river below the John Hart generating station until mid-February are advised to be cautious of changing river levels. The upcoming six-week period is the only time that BC Hydro can adjust operations to meet electrical system demands, thanks to the life cycle of fish that return to the river. Since electricity demand is higher in the winter, flows can change quickly. BC Hydro typically conserves water at night and increases power generation during the day to cover domestic load needs and take advantage of favourable market conditions. This helps maintain hydro rates across the province.

During the winter, alevin and salmon eggs are in the gravel and adult salmon have finished their spawning cycle. The minimum river flow for the salmon is 80 cubic metres per second, and during this time, thanks to good water levels in the system, BC Hydro can increase that to 128 cubic metres per second.

That being said, the river flows can change quickly at all times of the year, and people should obey the public warning system in the river. When sirens are activated, people need to temporarily move out of the river channel until the higher flow passes, BC Hydro said in a release.

Fall 2020 was drier than normal, according to the seasonal update from BC Hydro. The cumulative precipitation in the upper Campbell River watershed was 77 per cent of normal for October. November was 93 per cent of normal and December was 90 per cent of normal.

The level has increased over the past week because of the series of weather systems that have hit the area over the holiday season.

“With more water in the system, the John Hart powerhouse is expected to run near full capacity for the near-term,” the release from BC Hydro reads.

November, December and January are typically the wettest months of the year. The Upper Campbell Reservoir and Buttle Lake system fluctuates between 212 metres above sea level and 220.5 metres above sea level. It is currently at approximately 218.65 and is rising. Lower Campbell Reservoir and McIvor lake fluctuates between 174 and 178.3 metres, and is currently at 177.5.

“Weather conditions can change quickly and so could the changing conditions in the reservoirs and Campbell River. In the previous three years, in the month of January, we spilled extra water downstream of the John Hart facility due to storms,” the release reads. “We’ll see what this January brings.”

RELATED: Watch for increased flows as BC Hydro manages Campbell River system

Totem poles placed on the John Hart site a symbol of a stronger relationship


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverLocal News

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
One dead following apartment fire in North Cowichan New Year’s Eve
Next story
7 Alberta cabinet ministers, MLAs, staff resign after holiday travels: Kenney

Just Posted

Campbell River Search and Rescue saw a 28 per cent increase in calls in 2020. Photo from Campbell River Search and Rescue/Facebook
Campbell River Search and Rescue sees 28 per cent increase in calls in 2020

Although call increases have been creeping up over the past decade, 2020 saw a spike

The power utility is advising anglers to be cautious in the Campbell River, below the John Hart generating station, from Jan. 1 to Feb. 15. Photo by Alistair Taylor – Campbell River Mirror
BC Hydro warns of fluctuating river levels in Campbell River until Feb. 15

Reservoir levels approaching full with recent rains

Firefighters work to put out an apartment building fire at the corner of Dogwood Street and 9th Avenue in Campbell River, B.C. on April 8, 2020. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror
The Campbell River Mirror’s top non-COVID-19 stories of 2020

There was a lot happening in the community this past year that didn’t involve a global pandemic

Chris and Taylor Doughty welcomed their son into the world at 1:54 a.m. on New Year’s Day at the Nanaimo Regional General Hospital. (Courtesy of Island Health)
Vancouver Island’s New Year’s baby born in Nanaimo two hours after midnight

Gerald Patrick Doughty weighs 9 pounds 12 ounces

An Atlantic salmon is seen during a Department of Fisheries and Oceans fish health audit at the Okisollo fish farm near Campbell River, B.C. on Oct. 31, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS /Jonathan Hayward
‘We will no longer sit on the sidelines,’ says North Island mayors on fish farm phase out plan

Concerns and outrage over federal decision on Discovery Islands’ open-net pen farming continue

A healthcare worker takes a swab from a driver at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing facility, in Vancouver, on Monday, December 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records 2,211 new COVID cases, 45 deaths over New Year’s Eve long weekend

More than half the new cases were in Fraser Health

A nurse administers the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy’s Hospital in London, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
B.C. plans for COVID-19 ‘mass vaccination’ by March

At least two more vaccines expected to be approved

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Firefighters respond to a fire at the Paper Excellence mill on Stamp Avenue on Jan. 4. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Paper machine catches fire at Vancouver Island mill

No one was hurt in fire, says company’s general manager

Cold Tea Restaurant. (Google Maps)
Vancouver restaurant faces backlash, accused of hosting 100-person party on New Year’s Eve

COVID restrictions meant the restaurant could not host parties of any size

Great Big Sea’s Alan Doyle (center) sings “Ordinary Day” with a virtual choir of 200 physicians from all over Canada. The video draws attention to A Dollar A Day Foundation, which supports those suffering with mental health and addiction issues. (Screenshot/YouTube)
VIDEO: 200-physician choir sings to benefit mental health, addiction recovery

Led by Great Big Sea’s Alan Doyle, the video calls attention to mental health needs

B.C. Hydro rates are set to potentially increase by almost 3 per cent beginning in April, pending a decision from the B.C. Utilities Commission. (File)
What will cost more in 2021 in B.C.?

Hydro, Fortis rates go up, as does minimum wage

NDP leader John Horgan greets Coquitlam-Burke Mountain candidate Fin Donnelly in Coquitlam, B.C., Tuesday in the final days of his snap election campaign, October 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS
B.C. NDP nets $1.5 million in taxpayer subsidies to political parties

Conservatives, Rural B.C. party join B.C. Liberals, Greens in per-vote payments

Office towers are shown from Bay Street in Toronto’s financial district, on Wednesday, June 16, 2010. A new report by the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives says the average amount paid to the country’s top chief executives in 2019 was down from 2018, but was still more than 200 times the average worker compensation.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrien Veczan
Ottawa urged to ban CEO bonuses if wage subsidy paid and add top COVID tax bracket

A strong stock market recovery should mean that half of executives will see the same or higher payouts, experts say

Most Read