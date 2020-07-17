BC Hydro to increase water flow down Elk Falls Canyon by eight times

BC Hydro will increase the water flow down Elk Falls Canyon and is advising the public to stay away from the water flow on the upstream side of the falls.

From July 27 to 31, the Elk Falls Canyon water flow will move from the four cubic metres per second (m3/s) base flow to about 34 m3/s.

BC Hydro will be doing maintenance work and inspections to the water intake at the John Hart Dam that passes water to the underground tunnel and powerhouse. While the underground tunnels will remain watered up, there will be no flow passing down to the powerhouse while the work takes place. BC Hydro will then transfer the tunnel water flow rate down Elk Falls Canyon to maintain downstream Campbell River flows.

BC Hydro will transition the water flow from the tunnel to Elk Falls Canyon in the evening of July 26. Water will be transferred back to the John Hart tunnel and powerhouse on the morning of July 31, with the normal canyon base flow in place by the afternoon.

Temporary danger safety signage will be put in place at Elk Falls.

The increased canyon flow rate, which is over eight times the base flow, will provide for a good viewing opportunity from the Elk Falls suspension bridge.

Before, during and after the maintenance work and flow transfers, the lower Campbell River is expected to remain unchanged at the approximate 34 m3/s flow rate.

RELATED: Elk Falls suspension bridge area to re-open July 1

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BCHydroCampbell River