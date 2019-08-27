BC Hydro will test its new public warning siren Wednesday, Aug. 28. Photo submitted

BC Hydro to conduct final test of Campbell River warning siren

BC Hydro will be doing a final test of the new sirens which are part of the public warning system on the Campbell River on Wednesday, Aug. 28, from about 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The John Hart facility sirens will engage at various times over that time period. The sirens are located from the John Hart Dam down to Second Island on the Campbell River.

The sirens replace the old 360-degree air raid siren sound that BC Hydro used for years previously with a whooping sound that is more directional, with the sirens facing upstream or downstream of the canyon or river.

RELATED: New warning siren sound on the Campbell River tested

