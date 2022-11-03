Upper Quinsam Lake looking southwest on Oct. 20, 2022. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

Upper Quinsam Lake looking southwest on Oct. 20, 2022. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

BC Hydro hopes Campbell River watershed avoids ‘rain shadow’ this weekend

‘How do we better manage it?’ — Quinsam Hatchery Manager

Even though it’s finally raining, BC Hydro’s Stephen Watson and the Quinsam River Hatchery’s Ed Walls are both concerned that the rivers have a ways to go before they’re fully able to support fish spawning.

After missing last week’s atmospheric river due to the rain shadow effect, Campbell River is entering its 14th month of atypical rainfall.

“Unfortunately it’s raining all around us, but we’re not we’re not getting that important rain for the Campbell River watershed,” Watson said. “Thirty or 40 kilometers in one direction or the other can make a big difference in terms of big rain or almost blue skies.”

However, the lack of rain is not troubling for power generation or municipal supply reasons. The main concern both Watson and Walls have is for the salmon that spawn in the watersheds.

“It’s made it very tough for them,” Walls said. “For the large fish like Chinook and Coho, their migration has been slowed down and delayed… The rain we’ve had in the last 10 days hasn’t really done a lot.”

One of the struggles that comes with late season precipitation is that a lot of it falls as snow in higher elevations, which does not end up flowing through the rivers until the spring thaw.

“It starts to lock up whether it’s snow or or ice. So the runoffs decrease,” Watson said. “It would be great to see these fall storms come and track a bit differently so we can see the benefits, but for now… they’re kind of just missing us.”

“We’re actually struggling to get enough fish for brood stock,” he said about those larger species. “I’m anticipating this kind of change is significantly tomorrow morning,” due to the rain on Thursday, but “we need it not just to rain, we need to see a response in the river.”

To help, Walls and his team have set up a floating fence on the Quinsam to block larger Chinook to collect for brood stock. The fence is a temporary measure that they have used in the past, but at this point the fence has been deployed constantly to get brood stock.

“We probably have about half the number of fish that we need that we’ve collected from the river so far and I’m anticipating that’s going to change really quickly here,” he said. “If it doesn’t we will be having to go and find some Coho of the river next week so we can get our brood stock,” which is not a step the hatchery has taken before.”

Watson said the flows in the Campbell River downstream of the dam are at 65 cubic metres per second, which hasn’t happened since 1993. Walls agrees, saying that “it’s been super unusual.”

Though this situation has not occurred in the last 29 years, Walls said there could be some things done to make the system more resilient to an increasingly unpredictable climate.

“It’s in everyone’s interest to provide that water flow if we can,” he said. “If there are some things we can do in the future to make it reliable, I think we definitely need to investigate those… I think DFO would look into it for sure. We have to.”

RELATED: Pumps mobilized to save Quinsam River salmon habitat

Campbell River has not had an ‘average’ amount of rainfall for over a year


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

B.C. DroughtCampbell RiverEnvironment

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
More than 700,000 homes across the province likely to contain asbestos: WorkSafeBC
Next story
Most funds raised for ‘Freedom Convoy’ protest were returned or confiscated

Just Posted

Upper Quinsam Lake looking southwest on Oct. 20, 2022. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
BC Hydro hopes Campbell River watershed avoids ‘rain shadow’ this weekend

Campbell River Fire Department responded to a gas leak at midday on Tuesday. Photo by Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror
Gas main leak causes highway shut down

Members of Cowichan Search and Rescue and RCMP work to transport residents to higher ground during November 2021 flooding in the Duncan area. The 845 mm of rain Victoria sees annually is well below many other parts of the Island, including Tahsis (4,261 mm) and Port Renfrew (3,455 mm). (Black Press Media file photo)
Islanders brace for rainy November

The Gold River Co-op is now open. The village has not had a grocery store since 2016. Photo courtesy Sheri Johnston
Gold River’s new grocery store first step in plan to build community’s food resilience