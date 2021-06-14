View inside BC Hydro's Discovery Centre.

BC Hydro Discovery Centre reopening

Public can once again visit displays on way to Elk Falls

Visitors to Elk Falls soon may once again exercise their minds at BC Hydro’s Discovery Centre before or after exercising their bodies hiking the area.

The Campbell River Hydroelectric Facilities Discovery Centre, located within the Elk Falls parking lot off Hwy. 28, offers informative displays about the watershed, local hydroelectric facilities and other related capital projects.

The centre has been closed since November 2020, after the Provincial Health Officer recommended against non-essential travel. However, with Stage 2 of B.C.’s Restart Plan reached, the Discovery Centre is now reopening on June 16.

“We’re excited to have the centre open again, and to welcome the community and visitors in learning more about the hydroelectric watershed,” said Stephen Watson, BC Hydro spokesperson. “We’ve had about 94,000 visitors since it opened back in 2013, as part of the John Hart Generating Station Replacement Project community engagement, and the feedback on the centre and its content has been excellent.”

BC Hydro and the Museum at Campbell River are working in partnership in reopening the centre. Museum staff will be at the centre to add the museum’s perspective on the watershed into the centre’s visitor experience. A COVID plan is in place, including restricting capacity to eight people and requiring face masks.

The Discovery Centre will be open Wednesday through Sunday this summer, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. There is no admission fee.

B.C.'s daily COVID-19 infections dip below 100 over weekend

