BC Hydro discovers bones at work site

Work on a Kamloops construction site was halted after bone discovery

  • Sep. 4, 2018 10:14 a.m.
  • News

— Kamloops this Week

Construction has been halted on Valleyview Drive, following the discovery of a human bone.

BC Hydro has been working in the area to upgrade electrical equipment and increase power supply to Valleyview and Juniper residents.

On Friday, crews were excavating when they discovered the bone — prompting work on the project to be stopped under BC Hydro’s heritage obligations.

“BC Hydro follows a heritage chance find procedure — a process that stops work immediately if a potential artifact or heritage object is discovered at a work site,” BC Hydro’s Megan Chadwick said in an email.

Kamloops RCMP and the BC Coroners Service have confirmed the bone is not of recent origin.

It is unclear when work — which spans a distance of about one kilometre along Valleyview Drive from Rose Hill Road to Russett Wynd — will continue.

BC Hydro discovers bones at work site

