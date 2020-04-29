BC Hydro, Chamber of Commerce launch job website for Campbell River dam projects

Job seekers and companies interested in working on three proposed safety projects on the Campbell River hydroelectric system can visit the new project-focused website set up by BC Hydro.

The website, majorprojects.ca, was developed as a one-stop site for the dam safety upgrade projects, and is set up to help potential employees and suppliers find the resources they need. It is based on a website that was set up in conjunction with the Campbell River and District Chamber of Commerce in 2011 when the John Hart Generating Station was up for replacement.

“It was very successful and we’ve once again worked with the Chamber to completely re-design the site for the three seismic upgrade projects. We’re looking to follow a similar business community engagement model,” said BC Hydro spokesperson Stephen Watson.

The three BC Hydro projects are taking place at the Strathcona, Ladore and John Hart dams.

There is a section on the site for job seekers and businesses. A business directory is in development to start in 2021 where companies will be able to register within the website to showcase the businesses, trades and skills in the Campbell River area. Project information will also be posted on the site and updated regularly.

“As these important dam safety projects move along, this website will provide people with the windows of opportunity to better prepare and showcase our amazing businesses and workers so that there’s better potential for local business contracts and hiring,” said Campbell River and District Chamber of Commerce executive director Mary Ruth Snyder.

The website address is www.majorprojects.ca. BC Hydro has also developed a Campbell River dam safety website at http://www.bchydro.com/crdamsafety.

